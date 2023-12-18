Internationally Recognized Urologist, Robotic Surgeon and Researcher Dr. Andrew J. Stephenson Joins Associated Medical Professionals of NY, an Affiliate of U.S. Urology Partners

SYRACUSE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Associated Medical Professionals of NY (A.M.P.) is pleased to announce that Andrew J. Stephenson, MD, MBA, FACS, FRCS(C) has joined its care team. Specialty trained in urologic oncology and robotics, Dr. Stephenson has vast experience in diagnosing and treating urologic cancers using the latest minimally invasive technologies and more conventional approaches. Dr. Stephenson has performed more than 2,000 robotic urology surgeries in his career.





Associated Medical Professionals of NY is a leading multi-specialty practice spanning 19 locations in Central New York, including ten offices and nine hospitals. A.M.P. is an affiliate of U.S. Urology Partners, one of the largest independent providers of urological and specialty related services in the nation, which is backed by NMS Capital.

Christopher M. Pieczonka, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Associated Medical Professionals of NY and Corporate Director of Clinical Research of U.S. Urology Partners, stated, “A.M.P. is very proud to have Dr. Andrew Stephenson join our practice. We are so excited to welcome a world renown expert and former Director of Urologic Oncology at the Cleveland Clinic to enhance and elevate the care of our local cancer patients. We look forward to the new skills and expertise that Dr. Stephenson will contribute that will put us on par with National Cancer Institute designated cancer centers.”

Dr. Andrew Stephenson said, “I am committed to excellence in patient care, research and innovations in urology. I am excited to join the team at A.M.P. as it provides me an opportunity to deliver innovative, compassionate and high-quality care to patients with complex urological problems, including cancers of the prostate, bladder, kidney and testis, BPH and prostate problems, and PSA screening. I am honored to join a team of like-minded and skilled professionals who are aligned in A.M.P.’s goals: to deliver world-class and comprehensive urological care to the people of the Syracuse community and upstate New York.”

“I am passionate about urological problems and the care of my patients. I endeavor to be my best every day for my patients. I have an unwavering commitment to developing and adopting the most effective treatments for my patients and advancing the field for future patients through clinical trials,” said Dr. Stephenson. “The state-of-the-art facilities at A.M.P. will enable me to deliver the most advanced and innovative urological care for my patients. We endeavor to be at the forefront of urological care, offering patients the spectrum of medical and surgical treatment for their urological problems.”

To learn more about Dr. Stephenson and A.M.P. or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.ampofny.com, or call (315) 478-4185.

About Dr. Andrew J. Stephenson

Andrew J. Stephenson, MD, MBA, FACS, FRCS(C) is an internationally recognized urologist, robotic surgeon and researcher. Before joining Associated Medical Professionals of NY, he served as Director of Urologic Oncology at Rush University Medical Center, Director of the Center of Urologic Oncology at Cleveland Clinic’s Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute and a staff member of the Taussig Cancer Institute. His clinical and research focus is on the treatment of patients with cancers of prostate, bladder and testis. He has published over 125 articles in peer-reviewed journals since 2002 on issues related to prostate, bladder and testis cancer. He has been invited to speak on these subjects at major international medical conferences. More information about Dr. Stephenson is available at https://ampofny.com/physicians/andrew-j-stephenson-md/.

About U.S. Urology Partners

U.S. Urology Partners is one of the nation’s largest independent providers of urology and related specialty services, including general urology, surgical and robotic procedures, advanced cancer treatment and other ancillary services. The U.S. Urology Partners clinical network consists of more than 60 locations throughout the East Coast and Midwest, including affiliate practices Central Ohio Urology Group, Associated Medical Professionals of NY, Florida Urology Center, Urology of Indiana and Greater Boston Urology. U.S. Urology Partners was formed to support urology practices with an experienced team of healthcare executives and resources, and is backed by NMS Capital. The U.S. Urology Partners corporate office is in Nolensville, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. For additional information about U.S. Urology Partners, please visit www.us-uro.com.

