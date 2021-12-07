Interhealth to Expand American HealthTech Partnership in Additional Facilities

MOBILE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American HealthTech (AHT), a wholly owned subsidiary of CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) and a leading provider of electronic health records (EHR) for the post-acute and senior living markets, today announced that Interhealth has expanded its partnership with AHT. Interhealth previously selected the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) licensing agreement for both the AHT EHR solution and the full Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) product suite offered through CPSI subsidiary, TruBridge.

As Interhealth expanded its portfolio of post-acute facilities from 11 to 13 locations in Oklahoma, they needed to decide whether to utilize the existing AHT solution, or retain the solution previously used by the newly acquired facilities. Given the strong partnership already in place with AHT, as well as access to ongoing product enhancements that could create a more efficient workflow, a decision was made to continue working with AHT. As a result, Interhealth will be adding AHT clinical, billing, and financial software solutions to its newest facilities, resulting in one integrated solution for all 13 Interhealth locations.

Tina Whitley, corporate biller for Interhealth, noted that having one system and database made good business sense, and the ongoing partnership with AHT and TruBridge has provided continuity of data and easier oversight, which improves efficiencies. “While we do have an existing relationship with AHT, we chose the best system for our organization,” said Whitley.

“It’s exciting to partner with an organization like Interhealth,” said Boyd Douglas, president and chief executive officer of CPSI. “We look forward to helping them navigate the ever-changing post-acute regulatory environment while supporting their long-term plans for growth.”

