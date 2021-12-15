Interfield Solutions Ltd Secures CAD 30 Million Investment Commitment from GEM as Company Seeks to Go Public

UAE-based B2B SaaS/E-commerce Company envisages going public via RTO, merger, or traditional IPO

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Interfield Solutions Ltd (“Interfield Solutions”) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement (“Agreement”) with GEM Global Yield LLC SCS (“GEM“), the Luxembourg based private alternative investment group, to provide Interfield Solutions with a share subscription facility of up to CAD 30 million for a 36-month term following a public listing. The share subscription facility will allow Interfield Solutions, subject to the further terms, to draw down funds by issuing shares of common stock to GEM. Interfield Solutions will control the timing and the maximum size of such drawdowns and has no minimum drawdown obligation.

In connection with the share subscription facility, on public listing, Interfield Solutions will issue warrants to GEM to purchase, for a period of three years after a public listing of Interfield Solutions common stock, up to 5% of the total equity interests of Interfield Solutions as of such public listing date at an exercise price equal to the public offering price at the time of Interfield Solutions public listing and warrants are subject to a USD 70 million valuation cap. The exercise of these warrants will act as another funding exercise for Interfield Solutions.

This announcement occurs as the Company embarks on its next stage of growth in production capacity in order to satisfy the strong demand witnessed across the wide variety of industrial segments that its technology addresses.

“This agreement with GEM helps to secure funding for continued growth and development of Interfield Solutions as we continue to expand the growth of E-commerce and Big Data Management technologies,” stated Hal Hemmerich, Chairman of Interfield Solutions. “With certainty of capital upon listing on a national public stock exchange, Interfield Solutions is now well-positioned as the company enters its next stage of development.”

About Interfield Solutions

Interfield Solutions is a state of the art software development company that provides tailor-made data management solutions via its SaaS-based software Toolsuite for numerous industrial segments worldwide including Oil & Gas, Mining, and Renewables. It also connects industrial companies to its proprietary Business to Business Industrial Marketplace, Equipment Hound.

Toolsuite is an Industrial Data Management Platform that 1) Digitizes Industrial Processes 2) Provides a Cloud Based Platform with Real Time Auditable Data

Equipment Hound is an Industrial E-Commerce Platform that provides 1) Centralized Procurement Gateway 2) Direct connection between Consumers and Manufacturers 3) Secondary market for Surplus/Used Equipment

About GEM

Global Emerging Markets (“GEM”) is a $3.4 billion, alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York and Nassau (Bahamas) GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 480 transactions in 70 countries. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile. The family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to: Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities and select venture investments. For more information: http://www.gemny.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Interfield Solutions (the Company) and its respective businesses. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, including completion of the public offering, may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks affecting the Company, economic factors and the equity markets generally. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Interfield Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. This is not an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities.

