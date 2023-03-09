Intel to Host Data Center and AI Investor Webinar

Intel’s Sandra Rivera to present at webcast event

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intel Corporation today announced it will hold an investor webinar at 8:30 a.m. PDT on March 29, 2023, to provide an update on the company’s Data Center and AI business and its growth drivers, and to review its data center product roadmap. Sandra Rivera, executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center and AI Group, will present at the event.

A live webcast of the webinar will be publicly accessible on Intel’s Investor Relations website at intc.com. Associated materials and a webcast replay will be available on the site.

