Intel to Host Data Center and AI Investor Webinar

Intel’s Sandra Rivera to present at webcast event

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intel Corporation today announced it will hold an investor webinar at 8:30 a.m. PDT on March 29, 2023, to provide an update on the company’s Data Center and AI business and its growth drivers, and to review its data center product roadmap. Sandra Rivera, executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center and AI Group, will present at the event.

A live webcast of the webinar will be publicly accessible on Intel’s Investor Relations website at intc.com. Associated materials and a webcast replay will be available on the site.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Contacts

Erin Tyrrell

Investor Relations

1-916-377-9036

erin.tyrrell@intel.com

Sophie Won

Media Relations

1-408-653-0475

sophie.won@intel.com

