Home Business Wire Integral Appoints Timothy Nobles as Chief Commercial Officer
Business Wire

Integral Appoints Timothy Nobles as Chief Commercial Officer

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Integral, a leading provider of privacy analytics solutions, today announced the appointment of Timothy Nobles as the company’s new Chief Commercial Officer. Nobles, who previously served as Integral’s General Manager, will now oversee the company’s sales, marketing, and business development strategies.


Nobles brings over two decades of experience in data and analytics, having worked in early and growth-stage companies across the OEM automotive, FinTech, and healthcare industries. Before joining Integral, Nobles served as the Chief Product Officer at Trilliant Health, where he focused on expansive predictive analytics for the health economy. He also held the position of Head of Product at Embold Health, working on objective provider quality measurements to aid self-insured employers in guiding their employees towards providers that offer the right balance of cost and quality based on their specific care needs.

“We are thrilled to have Timothy step into this new role as Chief Commercial Officer,” said Shubh Sinha, CEO of Integral. “His deep understanding of the healthcare data landscape and proven track record of driving growth and innovation make him the perfect fit to lead our commercial strategies. As we continue to expand our privacy analytics suite and empower more companies to unlock the value of their sensitive data, Timothy’s leadership will be instrumental in our success.”

In his new role, Nobles will lead Integral’s efforts to expand its customer base, forge strategic partnerships, and drive adoption of the company’s Privacy Workbench platform. He will also work closely with the product development team to ensure that Integral’s solutions continue to meet the evolving needs of healthcare organizations and researchers.

“I am excited to take on this new challenge and help Integral achieve its mission of revolutionizing how companies de-identify sensitive health data and ensure HIPAA compliance,” said Nobles. “With the increasing demand for data-driven insights in healthcare, Integral’s solutions have never been more critical. I look forward to working with our talented team to drive growth, deliver exceptional value to our customers, and ultimately improve patient outcomes.”

Integral’s Privacy Workbench streamlines dataset creation by automating de-identification and compliance determination reports, ensuring the protection of sensitive private information. The platform’s cloud-based infrastructure provides visibility into risk tolerance variables and introduces statistically acceptable ranges for understanding what makes the data compliant and ready for certification in near-real time.

To learn more about Integral and its privacy analytics solutions, visit useintegral.com

About Integral

Integral revolutionizes how companies de-identify sensitive health data and ensure HIPAA compliance. With Integral’s Certifications-as-a-Service, companies can effortlessly accelerate and audit data processing, collaborate securely, and unlock new insights quickly and seamlessly. For more information or to get in touch with Integral, visit useintegral.com.

Contacts

Kelsey Thomas

kelsey.thomas@useintegral.com
+1-615-521-8359

Articoli correlati

Xerox Announces Sale of Argentina and Chile Direct Business to Grupo Datco

Business Wire Business Wire -
NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) today announced plans to transform its operating model in Argentina and Chile...
Continua a leggere

University of Western Australia Latest to Join the BrainChip University AI Accelerator Program

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low...
Continua a leggere

Beam, the enterprise brand management SaaS platform, launches as an independent company

Business Wire Business Wire -
Previously a part of Monigle Inc., Beam will now go to market as its own entity, poised for explosive...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php