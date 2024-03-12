Integral Appoints Timothy Nobles as Chief Commercial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Integral, a leading provider of privacy analytics solutions, today announced the appointment of Timothy Nobles as the company’s new Chief Commercial Officer. Nobles, who previously served as Integral’s General Manager, will now oversee the company’s sales, marketing, and business development strategies.





Nobles brings over two decades of experience in data and analytics, having worked in early and growth-stage companies across the OEM automotive, FinTech, and healthcare industries. Before joining Integral, Nobles served as the Chief Product Officer at Trilliant Health, where he focused on expansive predictive analytics for the health economy. He also held the position of Head of Product at Embold Health, working on objective provider quality measurements to aid self-insured employers in guiding their employees towards providers that offer the right balance of cost and quality based on their specific care needs.

“We are thrilled to have Timothy step into this new role as Chief Commercial Officer,” said Shubh Sinha, CEO of Integral. “His deep understanding of the healthcare data landscape and proven track record of driving growth and innovation make him the perfect fit to lead our commercial strategies. As we continue to expand our privacy analytics suite and empower more companies to unlock the value of their sensitive data, Timothy’s leadership will be instrumental in our success.”

In his new role, Nobles will lead Integral’s efforts to expand its customer base, forge strategic partnerships, and drive adoption of the company’s Privacy Workbench platform. He will also work closely with the product development team to ensure that Integral’s solutions continue to meet the evolving needs of healthcare organizations and researchers.

“I am excited to take on this new challenge and help Integral achieve its mission of revolutionizing how companies de-identify sensitive health data and ensure HIPAA compliance,” said Nobles. “With the increasing demand for data-driven insights in healthcare, Integral’s solutions have never been more critical. I look forward to working with our talented team to drive growth, deliver exceptional value to our customers, and ultimately improve patient outcomes.”

Integral’s Privacy Workbench streamlines dataset creation by automating de-identification and compliance determination reports, ensuring the protection of sensitive private information. The platform’s cloud-based infrastructure provides visibility into risk tolerance variables and introduces statistically acceptable ranges for understanding what makes the data compliant and ready for certification in near-real time.

To learn more about Integral and its privacy analytics solutions, visit useintegral.com

About Integral

Integral revolutionizes how companies de-identify sensitive health data and ensure HIPAA compliance. With Integral’s Certifications-as-a-Service, companies can effortlessly accelerate and audit data processing, collaborate securely, and unlock new insights quickly and seamlessly. For more information or to get in touch with Integral, visit useintegral.com.

Contacts

Kelsey Thomas



kelsey.thomas@useintegral.com

+1-615-521-8359