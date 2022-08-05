Insurity Hosts Its Largest Analytics Summit in Company History, Gathering P&C Industry Leaders to Discuss the Latest Innovations in Data and Analytics

This year’s Insurity Analytics Summit was the largest in Insurity history, showcasing the breadth and depth of analytics solutions to P&C insurance leaders in attendance

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, held its annual data and analytics user event, the Insurity Analytics Summit, on July 18-20 in Carlsbad, California. The three-day event featured keynotes from Kirstin Marr, Head of Insurity Analytics, and Michael Schrage, MIT Research Fellow. The Insurity Analytics Summit included interactive workshops, roundtable discussions, and networking opportunities for insurance executives and decision-makers from leading P&C organizations.

The Insurity Analytics Summit was structured around core sessions focusing on how advanced analytics boost profitability, create a competitive advantage, and promote long-term business growth. The need for insurers to have a deeper understanding of how their underwriting decisions and analytics programs impact the bottom line has made predictive analytics critical for carriers and MGAs. Panelists delved into how the introduction of data analytics solutions has reimagined the role of underwriters, enhancing the ability to effectively select risks and improve customer experience.

Other highlights from the event included how data and analytics can help mitigate rising costs and an interactive geospatial analytics workshop. Panelists shared their experience and expertise with new data and their vision for innovative ways emerging technologies can impact the industry.

The closing keynote was given by Michael Schrage, author and MIT Research Fellow. He discussed how a best-fit Analytics Experience (AX) approach can differentiate organizations from competitors, how to communicate analytics outcomes in a way that resonates with all audiences, and how to scale an exceptional AX across an organization successfully.

“ We would like to thank all those who attended Insurity Analytics Summit 2022 and helped make it a success,” said Kirstin Marr, Head of Insurity Analytics. “ The executive peer forum atmosphere of the Summit, combined with insightful conversations, was a memorable experience for all. We were delighted to connect in-person with leaders in the data and analytics field to discuss how next-generation analytics can create actionable insights to accelerate growth for their organizations.”

To learn more about Insurity’s broad suite of data and analytics offerings, please contact Elizabeth Hutchinson at Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 15 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform and with unrivaled industry experience and the industry’s most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

Contacts

Elizabeth Hutchinson



Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com