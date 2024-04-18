Insurity Delivers Unmatched Claims Efficiency and Integration Capabilities to Personal and Commercial Line P&C Carriers with Claims Solution

Insurity’s claims solution reduces costs and enhances agility by enabling insurers to quickly self-adjust claims processes without IT support, streamlining downstream adjustments

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, has announced that its cloud-based claims solution, unmatched in its support for personal and commercial lines in the P&C industry, reaffirms Insurity’s commitment to delivering a comprehensive, contemporary, and cloud-native claims solution for multiline carriers across all tiers. With over 330 customers deployed on AWS and Azure, Insurity is the largest cloud software provider for P&C insurance, a testament to its scale and expertise.





Insurity’s claims solution aims to reduce the high costs traditionally associated with adapting to changing claims conditions, enabling carriers to extend their claims systems rapidly and adjust loss assignments, business rules, automated correspondence, and more in hours instead of days. This capability empowers business users to expand the system as configurations without the need for coding or database development while still retaining a base implementation.

Insurity’s claims solution can also integrate with over 50 third-party services across supported lines of business for faster, lower-cost implementations. It is integrated with Insurity’s AI Assistant to drive faster claims intake by as much as 75%. Insurity’s claims configuration and integration flexibility represents a pivotal advancement in streamlining the insurance claims process, positioning it as a transformative development for the industry.

Sylvester Mathis, Chief Insurance Officer at Insurity, stated, “ Insurity’s claims solution is designed to provide insurers with the agility and efficiency needed to face the challenges of today and tomorrow within the P&C insurance industry. The solution’s immediate update capability, such as responding to natural disasters, allows insurers to manage claims effectively under rapidly changing conditions. This ensures enhanced responsiveness and service, crucial for maintaining customer trust and satisfaction.”

Moreover, Insurity is at the forefront of incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into claims management. Recognizing the hesitation many carriers have toward adopting AI due to budgetary and knowledge constraints, Insurity is pioneering practical examples and guidance for AI’s use in the claims process, sparking excitement about the future of insurance.

“ Insurity’s latest enhancements to our claims solution reaffirm our role as both a technology provider and strategic advisor in the insurance sector,” said Frank Heaps, VP & GM, Carrier Markets at Insurity. “ By alleviating common concerns related to the claims process, offering a system that simplifies complex problems, and supporting AI capabilities, Insurity is setting new standards for what insurers can expect from their technology solutions.”

To learn more about how Insurity’s claims solution can benefit your organization, please contact Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform, unrivaled industry experience, and the industry’s most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com

Contacts

Elizabeth Hutchinson



Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com