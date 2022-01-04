Innovusion Showcases Mass Production Ready Falcon and New LiDAR Robin at CES 2022

Innovusion sets new safety and performance standards for the LiDAR industry

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A global leader in the development and production of image-grade LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) products and technology, Innovusion will be showcasing its production ready Falcon and unveiling its newest LiDAR Robin at CES 2022. Together, Falcon and Robin set a new active safety and performance standard for entire vehicle surrounding coverage for perception solutions.





Innovusion is building up a complete product portfolio and contributing to the safety of autonomous driving. V2X applications are taking advantage of LiDAR’s high quality perception data to enable smart vehicles to obtain all traffic participants behavior in its environment. Innovusion is leading the LiDAR industry not only in performance but also in delivery schedule.

NIO selected Innovusion’s Falcon LiDAR as the standard configuration for its flagship autonomous sedan, ET7. Scheduled for delivery in Q1 2022, Falcon will be the first long-range LiDAR to be used on a consumer vehicle.

Falcon is a robust image-grade LiDAR with a long detection range of 500 meters. Falcon can be customized to meet various requirements and integrated into any consumer vehicle. Falcon’s data quality enables OEMs to achieve the highest level of ADAS functionality and autonomous driving capability currently available on the market.

“With our partners, we have built a production line that is fully industrialized, unmatched in capability and efficiency. After the start of production in 2022, our yearly LiDAR volume produced with our advanced production line can reach 100,000 units per year with higher volume possible after a few months of capacity expansion, and will be able to support future demand from global OEMs,” said Junwei Bao, Co-Founder and CEO of Innovusion. “We will be able to produce LiDARs in high volume with reliability, consistency, efficiency while maintaining its affordability.”

Robin is a short to mid-range LiDAR developed using the latest electronic and photonic technologies. Coming in at 35 mm in height, Robin pushes the automotive LiDAR to a new level with its ultra-compact size, lightweight nature, and low power consumption features. Robin can be integrated onto a vehicle’s side fender, headlights, rear lights or bumpers, well suited 360 degree vehicle coverage, including blind spot detection.

Innovusion’s LiDARs are cost effective, scalable, and unmatched in performance. They can achieve long-range, 360-degree field of view and high resolution. Apart from autonomous driving, Innovusion’s full product suite has been deployed in smart transportation and industrial automation.

For more information, you can find Innovusion at CES 2022 from January 5-8th in Las Vegas at the Convention Center, Booth #6657, West Hall, LVCC.

About Innovusion

Innovusion was founded in 2016 and has core development teams in Sunnyvale, California and Suzhou and Shanghai, China. It is the world’s leader in image-grade, long-range LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensor systems for autonomous driving markets. Products are also widely adopted in the field of smart transportation, rail transit, unmanned mining and more. Please visit us on the web at www.innovusion.com.

