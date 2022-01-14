INFOGRAPHICS: Blue Yonder and Retail Systems Research Data Predicts Retailers to Adopt Digital Supply Chain Solutions in 2022

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Blue Yonder, the leading digital supply chain and omni-commerce fulfillment platform provider, and Retail Systems Research (RSR), the leader in retail technology research, have released two new infographics from the benchmark report “Retail Supply Chain: Navigating Through Rough Waters with Improved Agility,” originally released in December 2021.





The first infographic demonstrates that retailers recognize investing in supply chain processes and technologies is more important now than at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also outlines the technologies — either budgeted or planned — most likely to change in the year ahead. View the “It’s Time to Modernize Supply Chains” infographic here.

The second infographic highlights what retailers are looking for in a modern supply chain solution. The data shows that the supply chain has new requirements: a greater focus on sustainability and the ability to enhance traditional store-oriented customer order fulfillment with new and emerging methods, like direct-to-customer shipping or fulfillment from distribution centers. View the “New Expectations of the Supply Chain” infographic here.

Research Methodology

RSR conducted an online survey in the summer and fall of 2021 and received answers from 90 qualified retail respondents. The report details the changes in retail supply chain processes and supporting technologies. RSR uses its own model, called The BOOT Methodology© to analyze Retail Industry issues. In RSR’s surveys, the research group continues to find differences in thought processes, actions, and decisions cited above. The BOOT helps RSR to better understand the behavioral and technological differences that drive sustainable sales improvements and successful execution of brand vision. To learn more about RSR, visit www.rsrresearch.com.

