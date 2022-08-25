Home Business Wire Infogain is the Gold Sponsor at IIT Bay Area Leadership Conference
Infogain CEO Ayan Mukerji hosts a fireside chat with Breville CTO Tal Ball

LOS GATOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ITservices–Infogain, a Bay Area-headquartered leader in human-centered digital platform and software engineering services, is the Gold Sponsor of the Indian Institute of Technology Bay Area Leadership Conference 2022 at the Santa Clara Convention Center on Saturday, August 27th.

The Conference brings together IIT alumni, industry veterans, leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, engineers, and other like-minded attendees around this year’s theme, “Reshaping the World in Transition.”

Ayan Mukerji, Infogain Chief Executive Officer, will host a fireside chat with Tal Ball, the Chief Technology Officer of Breville Group, on “Reshaping your Cooking and Coffee.” Breville is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of premium home appliances with stores in more than 17 countries.

Other speakers from Stanford University, Google, VMware and other companies will cover topics on storytelling, the future of sustainability, quantum computing, the democratization of AI, thriving in a multi-cloud era, and more.

An Infogain team will be on-site from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to discuss career opportunities and how we engineer business outcomes for our clients. They’ll also provide information related to Infogain’s journey, growth plans, and talent philosophy.

About Infogain

Infogain is a human-centered digital platform engineering company based out of Silicon Valley. We engineer business outcomes for Fortune 500 companies and digital natives in the technology, healthcare, insurance, travel, telecom, and retail/CPG industries. We accelerate experience-led transformation in the delivery of digital platforms using technologies such as cloud, microservices, automation, IoT, and artificial intelligence. Infogain is a multi-cloud expert across hyperscale cloud providers – Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services.

Infogain, an Apax Funds portfolio company, has offices in California, Washington, Texas, the UK, the UAE, and Singapore, with delivery centers in Seattle, Dallas, Houston, Montevideo, Kraków, Noida, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon, and Mumbai. To learn more, visit http://www.infogain.com.

Contacts

Cathy Chandhok | Chief Marketing Officer

Cathy.Chandhok@infogain.com
+1 (408) 355-6028

+91 98115-02386

