Inclined Announces $15 Million Series A Funding Round

Funding will fuel fintech startup’s mission to help whole life insurance policyholders realize more value out of their investment

Platform will leverage technology to eliminate points of friction currently in the market

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inclined Technologies Inc., a financial technology company that aims to democratize a $150 billion market by helping consumers to significantly enhance the value of their life insurance policies, today announced it has closed on a $15 million Series A funding round. HSCM Ventures led the round, with participation from Anthemis Group as well as several new and existing investors.

There is approximately $150 billion borrowed against whole life policies today in ways that are inefficient, resulting in suboptimal compounding of the cash value and ultimate death benefit of these policies. Inclined helps policyholders realize more value out of their whole life investment by giving them quick and efficient access to the equity they have built in their whole life policy. Inclined’s first-of-its-kind platform addresses two inherent problems with the way the market currently operates – the “front end” problem of obtaining and structuring the raw data from whole life carriers, and the “back end” problem of efficiently managing the collateral in a way that can deliver assets at scale to our financial institution partners.

Inclined’s initial focus is to work with whole life advisors to offer policyholders a secured, revolving line of credit collateralized by the cash value in their whole life policy, within a fully automated experience. The Inclined Line of Credit (“iLOC”) is flexible in that it can be drawn or paid back iteratively at the convenience of the borrower. The borrower never pays any fees on the Inclined platform, and the process of applying for a loan takes less than 15 minutes.

Through its proprietary technology platform, Inclined manages customer acquisition and enables a network of banks to originate the lines as a turnkey line of business. Inclined handles all requirements around policy assignment and perfection of the collateral to the bank, while continuing to service the lines. Inclined partners with a network of financial institutions who are attracted to the quality of the asset, the demographics of the borrower, and the opportunity to be part of the value enhancement to their policy and overall financial picture.

“Inclined is a mission-driven company that provides solutions to help policyholders access their savings in a more efficient and cost-effective way,” said Inclined’s CEO and co-founder Joshua Wyss. “We are excited to partner with HSCM Ventures and the rest of our investors to tackle the $1 trillion opportunity in whole life cash value access. With this capital, we will continue to improve the way people access the equity they have built in their whole life policy, while serving as a trusted technology partner to whole life carriers and financial institutions across the US. This is a market that has yet to benefit from modern technology.”

Vikas Singhal, Partner at HSCM Ventures, will be joining the Inclined Board of Directors.

“We strongly believe in the Inclined mission and are excited to partner with the team,” said Singhal. “Inclined is engaging carriers, policyholders and lenders in a very aligned and coordinated manner and we see policy loan refinancing as just the beginning of what can be unlocked through those integrated relationships.”

As Inclined experiences an increased demand for its technology, the funds will also be used for investments into its marketing and business development teams, and evaluating tangential opportunities for expansion.

To learn more about Inclined, visit www.inclined.com.

About Inclined:

Inclined is a SaaS software company focused on driving better long term outcomes for whole life policyholders. We think like whole life policyholders because we are whole life policyholders. Our singular mission is to help you get more value out of your whole life investment. Inclined is headquartered in Sausalito, CA. For more information visit www.inclined.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About HSCM Ventures:

HSCM Ventures is the venture capital arm of Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd., doing its re/insurance business as HSCM Bermuda (“HSCM”). HSCM is a registered investment adviser focused on alternative investments in the Re/Insurance and Transportation sectors. As of September 1, 2022 HSCM has more than $3.5 billion in assets under management and committed capital. For more information on HSCM Ventures please visit www.hscmventures.com. For more information on HSCM please visit www.hscm.com.

