Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Peter Feigin of the Milwaukee Bucks

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NBA–Peter Feigin, President of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks and the Fiserv Forum, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Heading into his ninth year as President of the Milwaukee Bucks, and fifth year as President of the world-class Fiserv Forum, Feigin brings more than two decades of dynamic corporate leadership to Milwaukee’s sports and entertainment scene. His talents, hard work and dedication are the driving force behind the transformational vision for not only the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum, but for the city of Milwaukee and state of Wisconsin.

“It was an honor and privilege to have Peter on the show,” said Shegerian. “A true inspiration for entrepreneurs and professionals in the sports and business world, Peter’s stories are both entertaining and enlightening. He has assembled a top-flight management team and has nurtured a corporate culture marked by accountability, collaboration and fun. It’s exciting to hear his unique story and his infectious passion for the Bucks – and all the amazing programs and activities the team is involved with. Our audience is sure to gain a great deal from his insights!”

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

