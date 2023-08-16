Impact Podcast with John Shegerian Features Nicola Acutt of VMware

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#corporatesustainability–Nicola Acutt, Ph.D., who serves as vice president, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) for VMware, Inc., is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Chairman/CEO of ERI.

Acutt is a change maker, thought leader, and strategist whose leadership experience spans business, government, and nonprofits. She is responsible for sustainability across VMware’s operations, product, and people, and is passionate about a business-focused approach to corporate sustainability strategy. She leads VMware’s Sustainability Strategy focusing on the company’s product impact as well as stronger operational efficiency and performance.

“It was an honor to have Nicola, a genuine ESG thought leader, on our show to share her story and explain some of the incredibly impactful work she and her team at VMware are accomplishing,” said Shegerian. “Our audience is sure to be inspired by Nicola’s insights and her team’s mission to drive ESG innovation.”

“I so appreciate the opportunity to speak with John and share with everyone who listens to the Impact Podcast,” said Acutt. “We had an engaging conversation about the history of ESG at VMware and how we continually push ourselves to implement a smarter, systemwide approach to sustainability while staying true to our core intent of serving the needs of our customers.”

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to help make the world a better place on a daily basis.

