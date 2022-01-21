immudb Tamper-Proof Database Ranked Fastest-Growing Open Source Project

Growth in popularity reflects ability to protect sensitive data, tremendous support from user community

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#codenotary–Codenotary’s immudb tamper-proof database was ranked the fastest-growing open source in terms of percentage increase in GitHub stars over the fourth quarter based on this list compiled by Runa Capital. The project doubled its star count on GitHub over the past month while seeing increased contributions from its user community such as enhanced SQL support introduced last month, as well as a Ruby Client to facilitate use of the programming language with immudb.

Codenotary is the primary contributor to immudb, the first and only open source enterprise-class database with data immutability at scale for demanding applications — up to billions of transactions per day. Codenotary uses immudb to underpin its notarization and verification product. There have been more than 12 million downloads of immudb so far.

“Last month the introduction of full ACID transactional integrity compliance in immudb meant it can become the main transactional database for enterprises,” said Jerónimo Irázabal, co-founder of immudb and lead architect at Codenotary. “Now, everyone is looking for enhanced security and immudb offers superior data integrity, so it is seeing surging popularity like never before.”

In addition, immudb supports both key/value and SQL data making it possible to store data in immudb without having to make changes to applications.

Unlike other databases, immudb is built on a zero-trust model: history is preserved and can’t be changed. Data in immudb comes with cryptographic verification at every transaction to ensure there is no tampering possible. immudb, can be deployed in cluster configurations for demanding applications that require high scalability, up to billions of transactions per day, and high availability. Support for Amazon’s S3 storage cloud ensures immudb will never run out of disk space.

immudb is open source software that is free for anyone to use and capable of protecting sensitive data for workloads that require the utmost in security. More information can be found here, and the software can be downloaded here.

About immudb and Codenotary

Codenotary is the primary contributor to the immudb project, which was started by the company in 2020. Codenotary specializes in trust and integrity providing end-to-end cryptographically verifiable tracking and provenance for all data, artifacts, actions, and dependencies. Codenotary brings easy to use trust and integrity into the software lifecycle using immudb to underpin its notarization and verification product for creating Software Bill of Materials (SBOM). For more information, go to https://www.codenotary.com.

Contacts

Joe Eckert for Codenotary



Eckert Communications



jeckert@eckertcomms.com