iGo Reports Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Financial Overview

Fourth quarter of 2020 compared with fourth quarter of 2019

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $16.4 million, an increase of 12%, as compared to revenue of $14.6 million in the same period of the prior year.

Net income was $1.4 million, or $0.18 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to a net income of $0.7 million, or $0.09 per share, in the same period of the prior year.

Year Ended December 31, 2020 compared with year ended December 31, 2019

Revenue for year ended December 31, 2020 was $62.7 million, an increase of 6%, as compared to $59.4 million in 2019.

Net income was $4.4 million, or $0.56 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to net income of $1.0 million, or $0.13 per share, in 2019.

The Company continues to evaluate the global risks and the slowdown in business activity related to COVID-19, including the potential impacts on its employees, customers, suppliers, and financial results. The impact on the Company’s business beyond 2020 will depend on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the duration and severity of the pandemic, the disruption to the demand for our businesses’ products and services, and the impact of the global business and economic environment on liquidity and the availability of capital, all of which are uncertain and cannot be predicted. To help mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company initiated cost reduction actions, including hiring freezes, staffing and force reductions, salary reductions, bonus payment deferrals, and temporary 401(k) match suspension. The Company has fully restored the prior salary reductions; however, management continues its focus on cash management and liquidity, which includes the elimination of discretionary spending, aggressive working capital management, and strict approvals for capital expenditures. The Company will evaluate further actions if circumstances warrant.

At December 31, 2020, the Company had carryforwards of federal net operating losses (“NOLs”) of approximately $113 million available to reduce future federal taxes. Of the Company’s Federal NOLs, $111 million were incurred prior to 2018 and may expire if unused by 2037, and $1.8 million were incurred in 2018 and can be carried forward indefinitely subject to an 80% taxable income annual limitation. The Company has a valuation allowance to reserve its deferred tax asset associated with the NOLs of approximately $105 million as of December 31, 2020. The Company’s Federal NOLs may be subject to an Internal Revenue Code Section 382 limitation, and as a result, may not be available to reduce taxable income.

About the Company

The Company was previously a provider of mobile accessories and is evaluating alternative strategies for uses of its capital and the iGo brand. The Company’s Kasco subsidiary (www.kasco.com) provides metallic blade products for the meat cutting, food cutting, and wood cutting industries to the global market. Its route distribution unit provides the U.S. and Canada retail grocery and retail food industries with quality butcher supplies, resupply products, and seasonings. Headquartered in St. Louis and founded in 1901, Kasco has manufacturing, sales, and warehouse operations in St. Louis, Canada, Mexico, Wales, and Germany.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated. Such forward-looking statements do not guaranty future performance and are subject to various factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. Due to the continued uncertainty of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, it is difficult to predict the duration of the pandemic and its impact on the Company’s business, operations, and financial condition. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, or any facts, events, or circumstances after the date hereof that may bear upon forward-looking statements. Additionally, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to provide updates on the occurrence of unanticipated events which may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

iGo, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except common shares) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,427 $ 1,687 Accounts receivable – net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $464 and $265 at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 7,208 7,731 Inventories 6,342 4,844 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,366 1,012 Total current assets 17,343 15,274 Property, plant and equipment, net 12,085 11,498 Operating lease right-of-use assets 758 1,225 Intangible assets, net 913 1,070 Deferred tax assets 1,343 1,408 Total Assets $ 32,442 $ 30,475 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,806 $ 2,974 Income taxes payable 608 — Accrued expenses 3,371 3,051 Short-term debt — 570 Payable to related parties 392 301 Operating lease liabilities 467 478 Total current liabilities 9,644 7,374 Long-term debt 3,000 7,600 Long-term income taxes payable 382 — Deferred tax liabilities 199 — Long-term operating lease liabilities 280 734 Other non-current liabilities 1,343 1,928 Total Liabilities 14,848 17,636 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value: authorized 10,000,000 shares; 7,877,278 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019 79 79 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (537 ) (867 ) Capital deficit (20,608 ) (20,608 ) Retained earnings 38,660 34,235 Total Stockholders’ Equity 17,594 12,839 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 32,442 $ 30,475

iGo, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except common shares and per common share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Revenue $ 16,356 $ 14,585 $ 62,716 $ 59,413 Costs and expenses Cost of goods sold 8,397 7,523 32,327 30,255 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,452 6,085 25,455 25,963 Interest expense 29 86 200 443 Gain from asset dispositions (30 ) (46 ) (119 ) (231 ) Asset impairment charges — — — 659 Restructuring and other charges 28 213 — 906 Other income, net (35 ) (76 ) (194 ) (87 ) Total costs and expenses 14,841 13,785 57,669 57,908 Income before income taxes 1,515 800 5,047 1,505 Income tax provision 69 111 622 463 Net income $ 1,446 $ 689 $ 4,425 $ 1,042 Net income per common unit – basic and diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.09 $ 0.56 $ 0.13 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 7,877,278 7,877,278 7,877,278 7,877,278

