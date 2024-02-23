Idaho Virtual Academy and Insight School of Idaho Enrollment Open for 2024-2025 School Year

MERIDIAN, Idaho–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN #BackToSchool–Enrollment for the 2024-2025 school year is now open at Idaho Virtual Academy (IDVA) and Insight School of Idaho (ISID), online tuition-free public schools for K-12 students.





Part of the Idaho public school system, IDVA and ISID are online, tuition-free, accredited schools providing kids the opportunity to learn in a remote environment and are available to Idaho K-12 students statewide.

“Our top priority is creating a welcoming, inclusive learning environment for our students,” said Kelly Edginton, IDVA and ISID Executive Director. “Each student is different, and we focus on crafting the best way each of them can succeed.”

IDVA and ISID courses contain a variety of different subjects and classes for students to take, both core and elective. Career-focused courses from the Stride Career Prep program in hospitality and tourism are also offered at IDVA, helping students get a jumpstart in the business side of hotels, restaurants, and food service industries. ISID is a state-approved alternative high school where students who are under-credited and/or otherwise at-risk can work with counselors and teachers to catch up, get back on track, or stay on track to graduate.

Plenty of families choose online learning programs for their academic paths. Many students have specialized needs, want a bully-free environment, and/or are pursuing extracurricular goals. At IDVA and ISID, course flexibility and student well-being are prioritized while also giving students the chance to connect with their classmates across the state.

IDVA and ISID are now accepting enrollment applications for the 2024-2025 school year. To learn more about the schools, visit idva.k12.com.

About Idaho Virtual Academy

Idaho Virtual Academy (IDVA) is an online public charter school serving students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Idaho public school system, IDVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. Learn more at idva.k12.com.

