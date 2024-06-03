OMNIVISION Announces New High-resolution Image Sensors for Industrial and Consumer Security Surveillance Cameras

New FSI and BSI sensors feature pixel upgrade with enhanced sensitivity and performance; 2-exposure staggered HDR extends wide dynamic range for the highest quality images

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InfiniteIngenuity–OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display technology, today announced the addition of two new image sensors to its comprehensive family of solutions for industrial and consumer security surveillance cameras:





The new OS04J10 is a 4-megapixel (MP) image sensor with a large, 2.9µm backside illuminated (BSI) pixel with PureCel®Plus and Nyxel® technology for industry-leading performance in ultra-low-light conditions.

The new OS05L10 is a 5-megapixel (MP) front side illumination (FSI) image sensor featuring a 2.0-micron (µm) pixel based on OMNIVISION’s OmniPixel®3-HS technology for high sensitivity and performance.

“OMINVISION offers a very comprehensive portfolio of high-performance sensors for the security market, from industrial camera solutions to small doorbell security devices, and we strive to provide the ideal price/performance for our customers,” said Cheney Zhang, senior marketing manager, OMNIVISION. “These latest solutions are pin-to-pin compatible with some of our previous-generation sensors so customers can seamlessly upgrade to higher resolution devices. OS04J10 features OMNIVISION’s unique DCG™ Technology that extends HDR by sampling conversion gains twice and adding exposures for accurate scene reproduction, delivering the most accurate, low-noise and motion artifact-free captures both indoors and outdoors.”

Key features of the OS04J10 image sensor:

2560 x 1440 resolution (4MP)

Frame rate of 60fps

2-exposure staggered HDR and DCG™ HDR technology

NIR quantum efficiency: 850nm and 940nm

Ultra-low power (<200mW) and noise, long battery life

High performance 2.9 µm PureCel®Plus BSI Pixel

1/1.88-inch optical format

Interface: MIPI/LVDS: 2/4-lane

CSP package

Key features of the OS05L10 image sensor:

2880 x 1620 3K resolution (5MP) to capture real-time fast moving objects

Frame rate of 30fps

2-exposure staggered HDR

High sensitivity 2.0 µm OmniPixel®3-HS FSI Pixel

1/2.7-inch optical format (common size for cost-effective upgrades)

Interface: MIPI: 1/2-lane

CSP package

The OS04J10 also features a spread spectrum clocking (SSC) mode that reduces electromagnetic interference (EMI) and radiation. Both sensors are available for sampling now and will be in mass production in Q3 2024. For more information, contact your OMNIVISION sales representative: www.ovt.com/contact-sales.

