Weave Named to the 2024 ParityLISTTM

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one experience platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare practices, today announced it has been named to Parity.Org’s 2024 ParityLISTTM, a program recognizing organizations that are creating the culture and conditions in which all employees have an equal opportunity to compete and advance.





“The vast majority of today’s leaders and workers believe that everyone deserves an equal shot at success,” said Parity.Org’s President Dina Schenk. “But creating that truly level playing field requires sustained intentionality, discipline, and hard work. It’s inspiring to see so many organizations doing what it takes to fulfill the ideal of equal opportunity.”

Companies are rated across a comprehensive rubric covering recruitment, promotion, and compensation practices, as well as specific employee benefits and policies that help to create a level playing field for all.

“We are thrilled to be recognized on the 2024 ParityLIST,” said Brooke Shreeve, Chief People Officer at Weave. “At Weave, we believe that equal advancement opportunities are essential for fostering innovation, growth, and an inclusive work environment. This recognition reflects the passion we have for creating an equal and fair workplace where all employees have the support and resources to succeed. We are committed to continuing this important work and ensuring equal opportunities for all employees at Weave.”

For a full list of honorees, and to download a free Key Findings Report outlining more details about the honorees’ policies, practices, and benefits, visit: www.parity.org/best-companies.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one experience platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local healthcare providers attract, communicate with, and engage patients to grow their practice. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Relationship Management, Patient Engagement, Optometry, and Dental Practice Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom.

About Parity.Org

Parity.Org is the leading impact organization unlocking diversity in organizational leadership, where the gap is the widest. We’ve helped hundreds of companies worldwide quickly level the playing field to ensure that all employees have an equal shot at success. Organizations that take our ParityPLEDGE® and implement the best practices outlined in our ParityMODELs™ find that diversity follows as a matter of course–no quotas or deadlines needed. Because when the playing field is truly level, it’s anyone’s game. Learn more at Parity.Org and follow us on LinkedIn.

