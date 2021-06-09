Icon Source Adds Former Professional Snowboarder Matt Ladley to Team

X Games Gold Medalist and Brand Marketing Veteran Launches Company’s Professional Services Division

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Icon Source, a digital marketplace that connects brands with professional and college athletes, has brought on Matt Ladley to lead its new professional services division. In this role, the former professional snowboarder and Rockstar Energy team manager will work with brands to maximize athlete marketing programs, assisting in every area from campaign ideation to planning and execution.

Ladley’s 14-year career as a professional snowboarder, where he worked with brands such as Nike, Oakley and Bose, gives him first-hand knowledge of what it takes to create an impactful marketing campaign. Bringing a strong network of athletes, Ladley has the ability to move quickly on any activation.

“As an athlete and marketer, I have been a big supporter of Icon Source and the value its platform provides,” shares Ladley. “While many brands are interested in sports marketing, there’s often a hesitancy due to not knowing where to start. My role as the Activations Director is to eliminate any barriers for companies by walking in step with them to understand their goals and creative vision. I am excited to benefit Icon Source’s customers with successful activations from start to finish.”

Icon Source’s professional services team was created to help bring campaigns to life seamlessly. It is available to all current and future brands on the Icon Source platform and can be as involved with the program as needed. The team recently wrapped up a two-week project with the online checkout startup, Fast, where it coordinated 11 athletes and a full time media staff in Aspen, Co. to capture video and photography content to use across various marketing channels.

“We approached Icon Source wanting to launch an exciting, diverse and authentic brand image around our company and products,” says Domm Holland, CEO of Fast. “Matt took the reins and managed a two-week project from start to finish, while keeping us under budget and over delivering. We look forward to working with Icon Source in the future to push our message and brand.”

Icon Source is also a champion of female athletes. It’s currently running a 50 for 50 campaign to help boost awareness and financial support for professional women in sports. The company is waiving fees for the first 50 companies to commit to spending a minimum of $10,000 over the next 12 months with female athletes. For additional information on the campaign, visit www.iconsource.com/50for50.html.

About Icon Source

Icon Source is a digital marketplace that brings agents, athletes and brands together. The Denver-based startup is the only platform that provides brands of all sizes direct communication with agents, eliminating unnecessary intermediate steps to engage with a professional athlete. Its proprietary AI technology pairs athletes and brands based on social audience demographics. For additional information and to create a free account, visit www.iconsource.com.

