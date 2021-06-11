Home Business Wire ICON Health & Fitness Announces Name Change to iFIT Health & Fitness...
ICON Health & Fitness Announces Name Change to iFIT Health & Fitness Inc.

iFIT Offers Broadest Range of Connected Fitness Modalities in the Industry

LOGAN, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#connectedfitness–ICON Health & Fitness, a global leader in connected fitness software, content and equipment, today announced that it has changed its corporate name to iFIT Health & Fitness Inc. (“iFIT”). Named after the Company’s proprietary software platform, the change reflects iFIT’s commitment to delivering personalized connected health and fitness experiences to its growing community. Currently, iFIT has more than five million members in 120 countries.


“As we begin our next chapter of leadership in the health and wellness industry, we are elevating the name of our operating system to become our global corporate name,” said Scott Watterson, Founder, Chairman and CEO of iFIT Health & Fitness. “This name change reflects our focus on providing state-of-the-art fitness technology solutions to as many people as possible.”

iFIT’s branded technology offers subscribers a seamless solution across its proprietary software, live and on-demand experiential content and interactive hardware. iFIT powers the Company’s portfolio of industry-leading fitness brands—including NordicTrack®, ProForm®, and Freemotion®—and meets consumers at every fitness interest, level, and price point. The Company offers the industry’s broadest range of connected fitness products including treadmills, bikes, ellipticals, rowers, climbers, strength equipment, reflective fitness mirrors, yoga and accessories.

As the category pioneer, iFIT defined what it means to have a truly interactive fitness experience, at home, in the gym, or on the go. iFIT creates live and on-demand content that automatically adjusts the speed, incline, and resistance on fitness equipment, creating experiential workouts. iFIT’s live studio workouts are available every day on treadmills and bikes. iFIT global workouts are shot on location, and lets members use their fitness equipment to trek to Mt. Everest base camp, run the Boston Marathon, cycle in the Alps, row the River Thames and experience thousands of additional workout series shot in more than 50 countries and on all seven continents.

The new corporate website, iFIT.com, features the latest news and updates from the Company, the iFIT leadership team and other key members of the iFIT community.

About iFIT Health & Fitness

iFIT Health & Fitness is a global health and fitness technology company that provides unmatched fitness experiences and solutions to its growing community of millions of engaged members across 120 countries. iFIT’s industry-leading brands – NordicTrack®, ProForm® and Freemotion® – are powered by the iFIT integrated health and fitness platform, which seamlessly connects the company’s proprietary software, experiential content and interactive hardware. Based in Logan, Utah, with offices in Paris, Shanghai, Melbourne, Manchester and more, the company offers immersive, adaptive, personalized workout experiences for every fitness level and interest. iFIT delivers these patented interactive experiences through an extensive offering of live and on-demand content across a full range of fitness modalities. The Company holds more than 400 active and pending patents.

