IBS Intelligence, in collaboration with CR2, report on Digital Wallets: The Future of Payments

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Futureofpayments—Market Insight: IBS Intelligence report, in collaboration with CR2, looks at the accelerated growth in digital wallets as contactless payments pave the way for the future.

The onset of COVID-19 has accelerated change in the payments sector and due to guidelines and restrictions to deter the spread of COVID-19, has led to a surge in digital and contactless payments. In this IBS Intelligence and CR2 report, The Future of Payments, we look at the benefits of digital wallets and what are the technology trends that are driving the success of digital wallets.

With the number of global transactions growing by 6% from 2019 and 2020, the Future of Payments report also discusses the adoption, benefits and outlook of virtual cards and, as their use is predicted to rise by 90% over the next few years, how banks are merging virtual cards with their digital wallets. To download the report about what we can expect in the future of payments click the following link: http://knowledge.cr2.com/the-future-of-payments

