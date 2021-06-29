iBASIS Partners with SIPPIO to Meet Fast-Growing Demand for Unified Cloud Communications

iBASIS enables SIPPIO with Cloud Numbering and International Voice Termination

LEXINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CPaaS—iBASIS, the leading provider of communications solutions for operators and digital players worldwide, announced it will partner with SIPPIO, the largest, secure, Azure-based provider of voice-calling services for Microsoft Teams, globally. The relationship enables both companies to address the fast-growing global demand for unified communications and collaboration services with Cloud Numbering and International Voice Termination.

The seismic shift to all cloud-based communication platforms is exemplified by Microsoft Teams’ 145 million daily active users. As recently reported by Synergy Group Research, “Microsoft has become the second-largest Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) provider in the world.” As usage increases, so does the demand for exponentially growing voice calling services.

iBASIS and SIPPIO are responding to this demand with iBASIS’ expansion of Cloud Numbering and International Voice Termination combined with SIPPIO’s fully automated, end-to-end cloud solution platform, delivering top-grade communications and carrier services and leveraging automation to eliminate the cost, complexity, and time of building direct routing as a ‘one-off.’ This ensures both reliability and redundancy on a global scale with the highest levels of security, compliance, and data privacy.

iBASIS provides SIPPIO with enhanced coverage in various hard-to-reach destinations across the globe. Recent examples of iBASIS’ strengths in addressing demand from key geographies include iBASIS’ partnership with China Telecom Europe, which enabled CTE to achieve instant traction by leveraging iBASIS Carrier Voice for Teamwork™ to provide European multinationals with full calling capabilities to their collaboration platforms.

“SIPPIO is an innovative cloud solution player forging new capabilities and commercialization opportunities for fully automated, cloud-based direct routing as a service,” says Edwin van Ierland, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at iBASIS. “This relationship showcases how iBASIS’ Carrier Cloud Communications portfolio, global reach, scale, and independence are critical to the global requirements for cloud communications.”

“This is a pivotal moment in which the demand to shift voice calling to the same world as online meetings is a major market driver,” adds Dawn-Marie Elder, COO, SIPPIO. “Partnering with iBASIS extends SIPPIO’s global footprint, reinforcing our ability to provide operators with the highest quality, tier-1 voice capabilities and fastest time to market to bring these solutions to their enterprise customers.”

iBASIS Carrier Voice for Teamwork is part of iBASIS’ larger Carrier Cloud Communications portfolio that includes cloud numbering solutions, international numbers, global voice termination, and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS). iBASIS’ carrier-grade API marketplace includes a full CPaaS suite to meet the growing and urgent need for collaborative tools and applications – including solutions for iBASIS Carrier Voice for Teamwork™, two-factor authentication, live support, and contact center services.

SIPPIO empowers channel partners and carriers with capabilities to capitalize on the demand for voice-enabled collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams. By minimizing resource consumption from end to end, SIPPIO expands the universe of potential customers for partners, making it economically viable to pursue smaller companies as well as Fortune 500 enterprises.

About iBASIS

iBASIS is the leading communications solutions provider enabling operators and digital players worldwide to perform and transform. Powered by Tofane Global, iBASIS is the first independent communications specialist, ranking third largest global wholesale voice operator, Top 3 LTE IPX vendor with 700+ LTE destinations, and a leading Carrier Cloud Communications player. iBASIS today serves 1,000+ customers across 18 offices worldwide. For more information, please visit iBASIS.com.

About SIPPIO

Headquartered in Annapolis, MD, SIPPIO is the largest platform provider to enable voice in Microsoft Teams. As a Co-Sell Preferred partner, SIPPIO provides partners and carriers with a fully automated, Azure native, end-to-end solution. Available globally with toll-free and emergency services, SIPPIO does not require any code, build, or maintenance. SIPPIO activates full calling capabilities in minutes and scales with business needs to enhance communications and collaboration to unify the modern workplace experience. Visit www.sippio.io for additional information.

