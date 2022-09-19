iBASIS Integrates Cutting Edge Multi-Protocol Signaling Firewall of Security Expert jtendo for Global Cloud-Based Network Protection

– Enriches iBASIS Security iQ360 adaptive solution to continuously protect customers’ signaling networks

– Enhances security auditing and multi-protocol correlation analysis capabilities to optimize defense mechanisms

– Expands iBASIS’ fully regionalized and managed security and anti-fraud approach for network protection worldwide

LEXINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#carriers—iBASIS, the leading provider of communications solutions for operators and digital players worldwide, today announced the integration of the cutting-edge multi-protocol signaling firewall of telecom security expert jtendo to its Managed Cloud-Based Security Portfolio, iBASIS Security iQ360.

The increase in the number of network protocols (also covering 5G), technologies, and roaming traffic creates a greater complexity requiring advanced features for testing and cross-protocol correlation to monitor, analyze, detect, and prevent security breaches. The strategic partnership combines jtendo security audit experience, deep technical knowledge of telco protocols, and cross-protocol correlation expertise with iBASIS’ unique international and managed cloud-based skills, with dedicated security centers in Americas, Europe, and Asia.

“The growing threat trend around today’s telecom networks drives the need for innovative security management solutions that can adapt quickly to new threats,” says Guillaume Klein, iBASIS Vice President, Product Management. “We are thrilled to collaborate with jtendo to achieve effective threat management and be able to leverage their unique auditing and multiprotocol expertise to raise the level of protection even further.”

“We are very proud to partner with one of the largest international signaling, voice, and data networks and complement iBASIS’ 360-degree intelligence-based solution,” adds Piotr Szymański, jtendo CEO. “Mobile operators are increasingly searching for threat management that continuously adapts to their ever-changing network landscape, offering a flexible managed solution hosted on the IPX network is an effective way to secure their signaling network as an ongoing process. We are always there to support our customers in keeping their network safe in all areas.”

The iBASIS Security iQ360 platform provides MNOs with a high level of process automation to assess vulnerability and address security risks with advanced auditing. The solution relies on in-depth visibility, monitoring, and attack detection complemented with automatic rule updates against continuously evolving threats.

iBASIS and jtendo will be part of WAS#16, September 19-22, in Cape Town and will jointly present real-world security cases at Stand# L10.

ABOUT iBASIS



iBASIS is the leading communications solutions provider enabling operators and digital players worldwide to perform and transform. Powered by Tofane Global, iBASIS is the first independent communications specialist, ranking third largest global wholesale voice operator, Top 3 LTE IPX vendor with 800+ LTE destinations.

iBASIS optimizes global connectivity, quality and security, so customers achieve high return on voice, SMS A2P messaging, mobile data, 5G roaming, IoT and cloud communications to be first in their respective markets. iBASIS today serves 1,000+ customers across 18 offices worldwide. For more information, please visit iBASIS.com.

ABOUT JTENDO



jtendo is the expert in telecom security, providing high-quality solutions and services to mobile network operators in more than 30 countries. jtendo secures networks against SS7, Diameter, and GTP vulnerabilities through a security suite headed by its proprietary SigWall (jtendo Signaling Firewall) solution.

With 90,000 TPS per single site in the largest SigWall installation, more than 1 million total TPS across all platforms and more than 100 million subscribers served by its platforms, jtendo is one of the world’s most sought-after telecom and security specialists.

