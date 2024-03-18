Home Business Wire IAMPHENOM 2024 Initial Lineup of Powerhouse Speakers Announced
Industry Leaders and Global Brands Set to Inspire HR Professionals Navigating the Future of Hiring, Developing and Retaining Talent




PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HRTechPhenom today announced the first wave of speakers for IAMPHENOM — the human resources conference for hiring, developing and retaining talent taking place in-person April 23-25 in Philadelphia.

Three full days will feature powerhouse keynotes from leading brands, deep-dive breakout sessions for talent acquisition, talent management, HRIS, and executives, and Phenom product unveilings. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to network with over 1,800 professionals, meet with our support experts, and attend can’t-miss events, including fun extracurriculars like yoga, meditation and Philly’s Famous Rocky Steps Run. Conference attendees will be eligible to earn SHRM and HRCI credits.

Over 100 speakers will educate, engage and inspire attendees during 60+ sessions throughout the IAMPHENOM conference. Newly announced speakers include:

  • Julie Eagy, Talent Acquisition Manager at Alight
  • Heather Young, Sr. Director, Talent Acquisition at Asurion
  • Yvette Hansen, Director, DEIB & Talent Attraction at Baylor, Scott & White Health
  • Eric Van Duren, Chief Talent Acquisition Officer at Bon Secours Mercy Health
  • Effie Gikas, Sr. Director of Enterprise Talent Enablement at The Cigna Group
  • Darin Averill, Head of Global Talent Acquisition and Strategy at Circle K
  • Gail Pantig, VP Talent Acquisition & Employer Branding at DHL Group
  • Meredith Wellard, VP Group Talent Acquisition, Learning and Growth at DHL Group
  • Elyse LeBlanc, Manager, Global Talent Acquisition at Four Seasons
  • Andrew Fry, Talent Manager, HR Systems at Honeywell
  • Sharon Giotis, VP of Talent Acquisition and Internal Mobility at The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
  • Ryan Scheuer, Global Head of Future Workforce Technology Platforms at Merck KGaA
  • Maeve Spatt, Sr. Director, Recruitment Marketing & Talent Acquisition at Sevita
  • Greg Muccio, Managing Director Talent Acquisition at Southwest Airlines
  • Shannon O’Bryant, People Product Manager – Talent Acquisition at Southwest Airlines
  • Jordan Applegate, Sr. Director of Human Resources (Recruiting & Retention) at Sweetwater Sound

From mainstage presentations to deep-dive breakouts, topics will span: leveraging AI and automation to enhance the talent experience for all stakeholders, HR’s impact on business outcomes, improving productivity with generative AI, leveraging skills across talent acquisition and talent management, scaling high-volume hiring, driving employee development and retention with workforce intelligence, and many others.

New this year, industry-specific sessions will tackle some of HR’s biggest challenges in Retail, Transportation, Hotels & Restaurants, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Technology, Insurance, and Franchises/Franchisees.

“The value of IAMPHENOM is transformative for attendees — they’ll leave inspired and able to immediately advance HR’s role in delivering positive outcomes for their entire organization,” said Jonathan Dale, Vice President, Marketing at Phenom. “This year’s lineup of powerhouse speakers are ready to bring their experiences, unique perspectives, and real-world learnings to create magical moments over these energizing three days.”

Visit IAMPHENOM.com to register and get complete details, including additional speakers and agenda.

About Phenom

Phenom has a purpose of helping a billion people find the right work. Through AI-powered talent experiences, employers use Phenom to hire employees faster, develop them to their full potential, and retain them longer. The Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform seamlessly connects candidates, employees, recruiters, hiring managers, HR and HRIS — empowering over 500 diverse and global enterprises with innovative products including Phenom Career Site, Chatbot, CMS, CRM, AI Scheduling, One-Way Interviews, Campaigns, University Recruiting, Talent Marketplace, Workforce Intelligence, Career Pathing, Gigs, Mentoring, and Referrals.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies (4 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology’s Fast 500 (4 consecutive years), five Brandon Hall ‘Excellence in Technology’ awards including Gold for ‘Best Advance in AI for Business Impact,’ Business Intelligence Group’s Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Contacts

Media:

Jennifer Lyons

Phenom

267-379-5066

jennifer.lyons@phenom.com

