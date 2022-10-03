Hytera Releases Smart 4G Body Camera with Push-to-Talk Feature

With an ultra-thin body and professional functionalities, Hytera SC580 Smart 4G Body Camera empowers officers to focus on what matters the most.





SHENZHEN, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#4G–Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, has recently released SC580 Smart 4G Body Camera and further expanded its body-worn camera series. Weighing only 177g, this new body camera packs advanced video features into a slim and rugged body. It streams videos, audio, and photos from the field to the command center over private LTE networks, cellular networks or WLAN.

Public safety authorities rely on body cameras to capture evidence and maintain law enforcement transparency, while body cameras play an increasingly important role in deterring violence and protecting the officers on duty. SC580 excels in capturing clear videos in challenging scenarios, e.g., in low-light and poor visibility conditions. The low-light sensitivity of SC580 is made possible by a starlight sensor, which is able to capture HD colorful images with more details such as human faces or car plate numbers at night. With the 6-axis image stabilization technology, this body camera captures stable and clear videos even when the user is on the move.

Battery life is one of the common issues with operating body cameras. SC580 works with optimized power consumption and lasts beyond the 12-hour shift. A built-in backup battery capable of supporting recording for 3-5 minutes enables SC580 to keep recording even when the officer is replacing the detachable main battery.

“Body cameras capture evidence, deliver transparency and increase the safety of officers on the daily basis,” said Ke Wang, Vice President of Hytera. “We have studied a lot of users’ feedback in order to develop innovative features. In this way, we make SC580 body camera a powerful tool to facilitate more efficient and safer law enforcement.”

With Hytera Push-to-talk over Cellular (PTToC or PoC) application, SC580 works multi-purposely as a PoC radio. A dedicated Push-to-talk (PTT) key supports intuitive voice calls, while the ergonomically arranged video recording key ensures that users can quickly start the recording amid the hustle of onsite activities.

For more information about Hytera SC580 smart 4G body camera, please visit: https://www.hytera.com/en-products/body-worn-camera/body-worn-camera/sc580/

About Hytera

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions. With voice, video, and data capabilities, we provide faster, safer, and more versatile connectivity for business and mission critical users. We make the world more efficient and safer by enabling our customers to achieve more in both daily operations and emergency response. Learn more at https://www.hytera.com/en/home.html.

Contacts

lele.yao@hytera.com