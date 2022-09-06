Home Business Wire HyperX Releases Enhanced Cloud Stinger 2 Gaming Headset
HyperX Releases Enhanced Cloud Stinger 2 Gaming Headset

Cloud Stinger 2 Gaming Audio Now Includes DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio Technology

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced the release of the enhanced HyperX Cloud StingerTM 2 gaming headset for PC gamers. Offering signature HyperX comfort and durability with soft memory foam and premium leatherette, the new Cloud Stinger 2 includes DTS® Headphone:X® Spatial Audio1 for improved 3D audio spatialization and localization accuracy. Minimizing weight without compromising overall performance, the Cloud Stinger 2 offers lightweight comfort with impressive audio, ideal for long gaming sessions and chatting with friends.


“Bringing a new and improved addition to our popular selection of Stinger headsets, we are excited to expand the lineup with the Cloud Stinger 2,” said Nate Almond, audio business manager, HyperX. “Offering another top-quality headset option packed with impressive features for both function and comfort, Cloud Stinger 2 stays true to its lightweight predecessors’ quality and comfort at a low price point – now with DTS Headphone:X audio for more enhanced in-game immersion.”

Cloud Stinger 2 maintains the fundamentals of the original HyperX Cloud Stinger, while refining them to meet an even wider range of gamers needs. Weighing in at under 300g, the headset is designed for a quality user experience with great sound and lightweight comfort. Cloud Stinger 2 utilizes large 50mm drivers to provide clearer audio, with earcups that rotate 90 degrees for adaptive fit and comfort around the neck during breaks. The headset also features easy-access audio controls on the earcup and a swivel-to-mute, noise-canceling flexible microphone for added convenience, reduced background noise and clear voice quality.

Availability

The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 gaming headset is now available in the U.S. through Amazon, Best Buy and the online HyperX Shop for $49.99 MSRP. For more information, please visit the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 gaming headset product page. Pricing from HyperX.com is subject to change without notice. Retailers pricing may vary.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Gaming Headset Specifications:

Part Number 519T1AA

Headphone

Driver: Dynamic, 50mm with neodymium magnets

Form factor: Over ear, circumaural, closed back

Frequency response: 10 Hz – 28 kHz

Impedance: 32 Ω

Sensitivity: 97.5 dBSPL/mW at 1 kHz

T.H.D.: ≤ 2%

Frame type: Plastic

Ear cushions: Memory foam and premium leatherette

Microphone

Element: Electret condenser microphone

Polar pattern: Bi-directional, noise-cancelling

Frequency response: 100 Hz – 15.6 kHz

Sensitivity: -40.5 dBV (1 V/Pa at 1 kHz)

Connections and Features

Audio connection: Wired 3.5mm (4-pole CTIA)

Included virtual surround sound: DTS Headphone:X

Audio controls: Onboard audio controls

Physical

Weight: 275g

Cable length(s) and type(s): 2m headset cable, 15cm PC splitter cable

1DTS, DTS:X, DTS Sound Unbound, Headphone:X, the DTS logo, and the DTS:X logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of DTS, Inc. in the United States and other countries. © 2022 DTS, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

About HyperX

For 19 years, HyperX’s mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of “WE’RE ALL GAMERS,” HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because they meet the most stringent product specifications and are built with best-in-class components. For more information, please go to www.hyperx.com.

About HP

HP Inc. is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life. Visit http://www.hp.com.

Editor’s Note: For additional information or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, HP Inc., 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, mark.tekunoff@hyperx.com or Hyperx_PR@hyperx.com.

HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of HP Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trademarks and trademarks are property of their respective owners.

