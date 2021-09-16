HUBUC Joins Mastercard Fintech Express Program Fostering Innovation in the Fintech and B2B SaaS Sectors in Europe

As an official partner, HUBUC will help new Fintech and B2B SaaS products to emerge in Spain, Germany, France and other European countries

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#thehubucway–HUBUC, an embedded financial services powerhouse backed by Y-Combinator, is pleased to announce that it is now an official partner of Mastercard through the Fintech Express program. Mastercard works with fintech companies through all stages of growth and transformation – market entry, expansion, product development, diversification and innovation and connects them with partners like HUBUC to find new ways to innovate. These partnerships will help new Fintech and B2B SaaS products to emerge in Spain, Germany, France and other European countries.





Through this partnership, HUBUC can provide a single component or the integration of a full set of embedded finance components to support each step of the digital end-consumer journey all the way from card usage to management, and engagement of customers.

A next generation embedded financial services company with a keen focus on B2B Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), HUBUC’s innovative platform with Mastercard as the partner of choice, can help improving new customer’s existing product offering with secure and programmable virtual and physical cards to:

Improve business spending management

Offer unique employee benefits

Facilitate flexible salary payouts

For HUBUC, teaming with Mastercard through the Fintech Express program is an ideal fit, particularly as it relates to HUBUC’s desire to support innovative companies in Spain, Germany, France as well as throughout Europe that are interested in having a payment product as a part of their core business and are looking for accelerated time-to-market.

This will benefit companies looking to integrate payment products for uses such as:

Digital payments

Corporate expense management

Benefit/loyalty programs

Additionally, HUBUC’s exposure to clients in the European Union and the UK makes it a potential partner for any Fintech and B2B SaaS company located in this region. By partnering with such essential companies like Mastercard, HUBUC is staying close to the core of the payment industry.

“Partnering with Mastercard through the Fintech Express program is the latest milestone for HUBUC, a move that allows us to further expand our footprint in Spain and throughout the European Union and the United Kingdom,” said HUBUC CEO Hasan Nawaz. “Through this partnership with Mastercard, HUBUC is working with a global leader, allowing us to work within world’s epicenter for financial services and payments overall.”

“Mastercard is thrilled to welcome HUBUC to our program as we work together to transform the future of commerce and expand new innovative payment solutions across Europe. This is a great partnership since we both support innovation, better payment experiences and new possibilities for other players in the ecosystem”, said Jason Lane, Executive Vice President, Market Development for Mastercard Europe.

About HUBUC

HUBUC is an embedded financial services provider that allows businesses to access all services through one platform, with the ability to go live within weeks. HUBUC enables clients to embed the financial services they need to grow their business, including card issuance, bank account opening and KYC processes in 54 countries, IBAN / VAN issuance, money transfer, FX services, dynamic spending controls and real-time notifications. HUBUC also manages full regulatory compliance and on-boarding complexities on behalf of its business partners. It can onboard customers within days – significantly reducing additional time and cost investments required and enabling them to bring payment capabilities to market faster.

For more information see https://www.hubuc.com/ or follow us on social LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

HUBUC is working with card issuers, to provide physical cards to its business clients.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all. Follow us on Twitter @MastercardEU @MastercardNews, join the discussion on the Beyond the Transaction Blog and subscribe for the latest news on the Engagement Bureau.

Contacts

To learn more please contact Polina Medvedeva at polina@hubuc.com.