HPC-AI Advisory Council and Pawsey Announce 2021 Australia Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–The for community benefit HPC-AI Advisory Council, in collaboration with Australia’s Pawsey Supercomputing Research Centre, today announced the 2021 Australia Conference will take place, virtually, 23 and 24 September. Hosted from Western Australia’s AWST time zone (UTC +8), the fourth annual conference will present a condensed agenda in two (3.5hr) afternoon sessions from 13:30-17:00 AWST (1:30-5:00AM EDT / 7:30-11:00AM CEST / 15:30-19:00 AEST). Both Thursday and Friday afternoon sessions will feature invited talks with leading experts in HPC and AI domains and disciplines. The accomplished thought leaders will share visionary strategies and the innovative works, tools, technologies and techniques that enrich our global economies, productivity, prosperity and progress, collectively.

Australian experts will be joined by peers across multiple time zones to share insights and explore a range of topics and interests including: Pawsey’s new supercomputing platform and inspiring STEM success; NCI’s Gadi supercomputer that debuted and contributed to a potential COVID-19 cure; Ohio State University’s ongoing development in hybrid communications to advance new usage models; CSIRO’s Data61 virtual lab accelerating weather and climate science; HPE dives into development of open source framework and interactive machine learning; and CSC Finland shares its LUMI study, a solver for HPC’s carbon footprint. The conference will finish with a quantum computing session, led by NVIDIA and AWS to offer industry perspectives in a combined ‘endnote’ and Q&A.

“Collaborations with national supercomputing centers like Pawsey provides direct access to diverse expertise, cutting-edge works, technologies and innovation and insightful best practices,” said Gilad Shainer, HPC-AI Advisory Council chairman. “The conferences allow us to explore, share and extend the host nation’s interests, initiatives and HPC and AI research prowess.”

“This conference is very relevant to Australia’s national HPC effort as we are working closely with industry to implement groundbreaking technology that accelerates scientific breakthroughs to meet our most pressing social, economic and environmental challenges,” said Pawsey’s Executive Director, Mark Stickells. “Our partnership with the HPC-AI Advisory Council is another great example of collaboration working towards a stronger and more integrated HPC community.”

Participation in the 2021 Australia Conference is open to all, requires registration and is free to attend. More details: hpcadvisorycouncil.com/events/2021/australia-conference/

About HPC-AI Advisory Council

Founded in 2008, The HPC-AI Advisory Council (HPCAIAC) is a for community benefit organization with over 400 members committed to promoting HPC and AI through education and outreach. Find out more, become a member @ hpcadvisorycouncil.com

Contacts

Press/Media Contact



Brian Sparks



brian@hpcadvisorycouncil.com

+1-408-495-0898