Hims & Hers Health to Present at Upcoming Financial Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE:HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, announced today that its management team will participate at two upcoming conferences:

Citi’s 2021 Virtual Global Technology Conference, taking place Monday, September 13 th – Wednesday, September 15 th with one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on September 14 th .

– Wednesday, September 15 with one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on September 14 . Raymond James Consumer Conference on Tuesday, September 14th, 2021. A fireside chat presentation with Chief Executive Officer Andrew Dudum will be webcast live at 4:20pm ET and will be available on Hims & Hers investor relations website at https://investors.forhims.com/. The webcast will be archived and available for 90 days.

For more information about the conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Hims & Hers management, please contact your appropriate representative directly, or email Hims & Hers investor relations at investors@forhims.com.

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to primary care, mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide access to quality, convenient and affordable care for all Americans. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

