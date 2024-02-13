Hexcel Announces 2024 Investor Day

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL), a global leader in advanced lightweight composites technology, will be hosting an Investor Day on February 20, 2024, in New York City and via webcast.





During the event, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President Nick Stanage and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Patrick Winterlich will discuss the innovation and growth roadmap for Hexcel in the coming years and provide the medium-term forecasted financial outlook for the Company.

Presentations will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and will conclude later that morning. A live webcast of the conference will be accessible on the investor relations webpage at www.Hexcel.com or register for the webcast at this link: Hexcel Investor Day

A webcast replay will be available on the investor relations webpage of the Hexcel website following the conclusion of the event.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced lightweight composites technology. We propel the future of flight, energy generation, transportation, and recreation through excellence in providing innovative high-performance material solutions that are lighter, stronger and tougher, helping to create a better world for us all. Our broad and unrivaled product range includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, resins, engineered core and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications.

Contacts

Hexcel Investor Relations at InvestorRelations@Hexcel.com