Home Business Wire Hexcel Announces 2024 Investor Day
Business Wire

Hexcel Announces 2024 Investor Day

di Business Wire

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL), a global leader in advanced lightweight composites technology, will be hosting an Investor Day on February 20, 2024, in New York City and via webcast.


During the event, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President Nick Stanage and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Patrick Winterlich will discuss the innovation and growth roadmap for Hexcel in the coming years and provide the medium-term forecasted financial outlook for the Company.

Presentations will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and will conclude later that morning. A live webcast of the conference will be accessible on the investor relations webpage at www.Hexcel.com or register for the webcast at this link: Hexcel Investor Day

A webcast replay will be available on the investor relations webpage of the Hexcel website following the conclusion of the event.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced lightweight composites technology. We propel the future of flight, energy generation, transportation, and recreation through excellence in providing innovative high-performance material solutions that are lighter, stronger and tougher, helping to create a better world for us all. Our broad and unrivaled product range includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, resins, engineered core and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications.

Contacts

Hexcel Investor Relations at InvestorRelations@Hexcel.com

Articoli correlati

Chemours Reschedules Earnings Release and Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CC--The Chemours Company (“Chemours” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CC) today announced that it has postponed the release...
Continua a leggere

ChargePoint to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on March 5, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT), a leading provider of networked solutions for charging electric vehicles (EVs), today announced it will...
Continua a leggere

Intercontinental Exchange Chief Financial Officer Warren Gardiner to Present at the Bank of America Financial Services Conference on February 21

Business Wire Business Wire -
ATLANTA & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, announced today that...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php