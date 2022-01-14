Home Business Wire Helbiz to Participate in the Baird 2022 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference
Helbiz to Participate in the Baird 2022 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Helbiz–Helbiz, Inc. (“Helbiz”) (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its sector to be publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, today announced that the management team will participate in the Baird 2022 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference on Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 with a presentation scheduled for 12:35 p.m. Eastern Time.


Management will be also available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conference. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at Robert W. Baird & Co.

Link to access the agenda of the conference: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_79657/conference_presentations.html?bank_access=0&event_id=79657

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 40 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

Contacts

For media inquiries, https://www.helbiz.com/pressroom

PR and Communication Manager:

Chiara Garbuglia – Phone: +1 ‎(917) 675-7157 – email: chiara.garbuglia@helbiz.com

USA

Agent of Change

Marcy Simon – Phone: +1 (917) 833-3392 – email: marcy@agentofchange.com

For investor inquiries:

The Blueshirt Group

Gary Dvorchak, CFA – Phone: +1 (323) 240-5796 – email: gary@blueshirtgroup.com

