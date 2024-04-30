Home Business Wire Heidelberg Engineering Showcases the Future of Imaging, Extending Its Capabilities With a...
Business Wire

Heidelberg Engineering Showcases the Future of Imaging, Extending Its Capabilities With a Breadth of Research Technology

di Business Wire

The Heidelberg Engineering team presents its latest innovations in ophthalmic imaging for research, clinical practice, and surgical theatre at the ARVO 2024 Annual Meeting May 5-9 in Seattle.


HEIDELBERG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Heidelberg Engineering welcomes ARVO delegates to experience Heidelberg image quality across a wide range of applications from basic vision research to clinical trials and guided therapy, all with the goal of improving patient care. See how these advancements from the gold standard in diagnostic imaging for research and beyond uncover more.

SEELUMA

For the first time, Heidelberg Engineering will demonstrate the future of digital imaging with its investigational SEELUMA, developed and manufactured by Heidelberg Engineering subsidiary, Munich Surgical Imaging and distributed exclusively by Bausch + Lomb. The groundbreaking, fully digital, surgical-visualization platform features next-generation image technology with state-of-the-art intraoperative OCT that will transform the modern OR. Ergonomic and easy-to-use, it will set a new standard in precision and comfort during procedures with its heads-up 3D monitor, multiple digital display options, and intuitive interface.

ANTERION

Attendees can see the all-in-one ANTERION Imaging Platform for the anterior segment that combines biometry, IOL power calculation with corneal topography and tomography, and anterior chamber metrics, all based on swept-source high-resolution OCT images. The Epithelial Thickness Module (ETM), which was recently submitted for FDA clearance, will also be on display.

HEIDELBERG CHAMELEON

In another example of how Heidelberg Engineering is adapting to meet all the ophthalmic communities’ needs from bench to bedside, the company is proud and eager to introduce the Heidelberg CHAMELEON Imaging Research Platform. Based on the proven SPECTRALIS technology, Heidelberg CHAMELEON unlocks imaging of a wider range of fluorophores critical for groundbreaking basic vision research, thanks to its unique interface to tunable laser light sources. Confocal Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscopy (cSLO) and simultaneous OCT imaging with patented active eye tracking ensure unmatched clarity and detail.

“In 2025, Heidelberg Engineering is set to revolutionize basic vision science with the introduction of the Heidelberg CHAMELEON Imaging Research Platform,” said Heidelberg Engineering Clinical Development Manager — Investigational Technologies, Dr. Sebastian Rausch. “As the industry leader in ophthalmic imaging, setting the standard in scientific research, we are proud to advance our technology across a full spectrum of applications, from bench to bedside.” Dr. Rausch has more than 15 years of experience in research and development of medical devices.

HEIDELBERG EYE EXPLORER

DICOM and MONAI are the basis of interoperability for Heidelberg AppWay, a secure and compliant gateway and workflow solution to access artificial intelligence (AI) applications that can provide additional insight into diagnostic images for clinical routine and scientific research. Developers can learn more about the new AI research platform to make investigational algorithms easily accessible and to accelerate innovation in AI.

XTREME RESEARCH AWARD WINNER – SRT TECHNOLOGY

Monday night, Heidelberg Engineering will host an award presentation for the winner of the Heidelberg Engineering Xtreme Research Award that recognizes aspiring researchers for their outstanding contribution to ophthalmic research. This year’s award highlights Dr. Christian Burri from the University of Bern for his work with real-time OCT guided dosimetry in selective retina therapy (SRT).

Uncover more of Heidelberg Engineering’s contributions to science and explore research highlights that involve its technologies at: www.heidelbergengineering.com/int/HEscience. ARVO delegates can witness the latest innovations from Heidelberg Engineering at stand #1905.

*Many of the technologies presented at ARVO are for research only and are not available for clinical use.

Contacts

Company Contact:
Krysten Williams

+49 172 7349647

Krysten.Williams@HeidelbergEngineering.com

Media Contact:
Genevieve Britton

Genevieve.britton@precisionvh.com

Articoli correlati

Markley Group Announces Green Power Partnership Program, Fueling the Company’s Commitment to 100 Percent Clean and Renewable Energy

Business Wire Business Wire -
New Initiative Engages Customers in Markley’s Ambitious Sustainability PlansBOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Markley Group, a premier provider of mission-critical data center facilities,...
Continua a leggere

New Relic Releases 2024 State of the Java Ecosystem Report

Business Wire Business Wire -
The report looks at shifts in how developers are using Java and reveals explosive adoption rates for both Java...
Continua a leggere

Prove Identity Saving Americans Nearly 30 Million Minutes Yearly through Frictionless Digital Customer Experiences

Business Wire Business Wire -
Global Leader in Identity Verification and Authentication Demonstrates Substantial Impact, Enabling Enterprise Customers to Generate $2 Billion in RevenueNEW...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php