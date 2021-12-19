Heartland Community College Deploys YuJa Enterprise Video Platform and YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility Across Campuses

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YuJa, Inc. recently announced a partnership with Illinois-based Heartland Community College to provide an enterprise media recording, streaming and storage solution along with a more inclusive digital media experience with its Panorama for Digital Accessibility offering.

The Video Platform will increase accessibility with high-quality, AI-based automated speech recognition (ASR) and auto-captioning and transcription services for both live events and recorded content. It also will provide administrators and instructors with workflows that support screen readers and Audio Description, as well as comprehensive video recording, capture and storage capabilities.

To help make learning more inclusive, Heartland Community College also opted to deploy YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility, which provides auto-generation of a number of Accessible Alternatives of course material, scans and checks files for accessibility, and integrates directly into the university’s Learning Management System, Canvas.

“Heartland Community College was looking for a user-friendly video content management system and a tool that provided recording capabilities, automated captioning, the ability to embed quizzes, and enhanced accessibility for all users,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re elated to help the institution boost their efficiency and accessibility as they continue to provide enriching learning opportunities.”

ABOUT HEARTLAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Heartland Community College is a public community college with four campuses in Illinois, including in Normal, Lincoln, and Pontiac. The college strives to provide accessible, innovative learning opportunities that enrich its communities. In degree and certificate programs, the college works to ensure student achievement of the College’s Essential Competencies, which include communication, problem solving/critical thinking, diversity, ethics/social responsibility and technology.

ABOUT YUJA INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, digital compliance, and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

