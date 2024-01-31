Harvest Group Transforms into an Integrated Commerce Agency

To better serve brands across retailers, Harvest Group adds to its team and capabilities as part of strategic refocus

ROGERS, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#commerce—Harvest Group, a full-service retail sales agency, has unveiled its new identity as an integrated commerce agency. As brands face increasing fragmentation among service providers, Harvest Group’s transformation integrates all commerce solutions in-house, creating efficiencies and generating strategic insights to unlock growth.





“Our updated positioning is more than a cosmetic change within our business: it’s a strategic shift in our service approach,” said Ross Cully, CEO. “Our clients are looking for a streamlined solution to replace the fractured way of working with one agency for tech, one agency for retail media, another for retail representation, and so on. By removing the siloes and integrating all commerce solutions under one roof, we can deliver meaningful growth across their business.”

At the heart of this new approach is Harvest Group’s proprietary commerce technology platform. Developed in-house, it uses API partnerships with retailers that uniquely integrate digital assets, POS consumption and media performance for brands to compare across retailers. The platform further enables Harvest Group’s dedicated retailer teams to provide clients with centralized access to actionable insights across their total business, while still accounting for the nuances of each retailer.

Further investments Harvest Group has made to enhance its integrated commerce capabilities include:

Expanded Retail Coverage: Launched four new client service teams of industry experts at major retailers within the past two years covering Costco, Amazon, Albertsons and Harris Teeter.

Launched four new client service teams of industry experts at major retailers within the past two years covering Costco, Amazon, Albertsons and Harris Teeter. Market Insights Team: Created a Market Strategy and Insights (MSI) team as an add-on service working closely with retailer teams to provide customers with strategic insights across their total business.

Created a Market Strategy and Insights (MSI) team as an add-on service working closely with retailer teams to provide customers with strategic insights across their total business. Retail Media Growth: Built a consolidated retail media offering across all retail media platforms through API partnerships with the largest digital retailers, including a demand-side partnership with The Trade Desk and Amazon.

Built a consolidated retail media offering across all retail media platforms through API partnerships with the largest digital retailers, including a demand-side partnership with The Trade Desk and Amazon. Enhanced Digital Content: Expanded digital content resources to scale content capabilities and develop new client service offerings.

Expanded digital content resources to scale content capabilities and develop new client service offerings. Data Clean Room/R&D Innovation: Created an in-house R&D team to test and build client solutions with emerging data tools, including AI innovation and beta access to emerging data sets in Amazon Marketing Cloud and Walmart’s Luminate.

“After almost two decades serving our clients at retail, we see more than ever that the market is rapidly evolving,” said Chief Operating Officer, Ashley Knight. “If you are looking at your retail strategy in a silo or within a single channel, you’ll be left behind. We are creating the connection needed to succeed in this complex retail environment.”

For more information about Harvest Group and its best-in-class integrated commerce services, please go to https://harvestgroup.com.

About Harvest Group

Harvest Group is a leading commerce agency for CPG brands looking to grow their business at Walmart, Target, Amazon, Kroger, Sam’s Club, Costco, Harris Teeter, and Albertsons. Harvest Group offers a connected commerce solution leading their clients with account management, digital content management, retail media management, and replenishment services. Established in 2006, our multi-functional team of retail experts leverages first-class systems and technology to fight for clients along every step of the retail journey.

Contacts

Andi Curry



Dunham Communications



614-638-2703