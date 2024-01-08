HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions Demonstrates Latest Tech Innovations during HARMAN EXPLORE 2024

HARMAN showcases its lineup of advanced tech solutions – from HealthGPT to GearUP – at the Virgin Hotel, Las Vegas





LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CES 2024–HARMAN Digital Transformations Solutions, a strategic business dedicated to blending the physical and digital to make business technology more dynamic, today presented its latest tech innovations in conjunction with HARMAN EXPLORE and on the sidelines of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Starting January 8 through January 11, 2024, at the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas, HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions will present new solutions – GearUP, HealthGPT (private large language model), generative AI, and IoT in a Box – all built with a customer-first mindset to deliver a holistic and meaningful technology experience for global enterprises.

On display will be a range of innovations by HARMAN, such as monitoring workers’ health, streamlining document processing workflows, providing faster and more accurate data analysis, and improving customer service in the healthcare industry.

“At HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions, we create cutting-edge technology solutions that drive exceptional outcomes for our customers,” said Nick Parrotta, President – Digital Transformation Solutions and CDIO, HARMAN. “At the same time at HARMAN EXPLORE 2024 and CES, we are demonstrating how our latest digital solutions can simplify and enrich everyday life through technologies like AI and IoT. We believe being strategically focused on human-centric solutions allows us to build and use tech to successfully resolve our clients’ most complex challenges.”

During the week of January 8, 2024, in Las Vegas, attendees can experience the following HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions demonstrations:

GearUP



In partnership with Samsung, HARMAN GearUP addresses critical problems of difficult workplaces through a watch and application that monitors health vitals, tracks worker location, and manages work assignments. It builds a safer ecosystem that can be easily monitored through a dashboard and enables quick action in real-time.

HealthGPT



HARMAN HealthGPT is a private large language model (LLM) that provides enterprises with more control over roadmap, privacy, compliance, and security issues at an optimized cost. It brings forward all the benefits of a private LLM with a strong knowledge base established from a variety of healthcare data sets. The model has been tested for accuracy and hallucinations using HARMAN-developed automated LLM testing framework, with validation from healthcare subject matter experts.

Generative AI



HARMAN is helping global clients start to deploy generative AI capabilities across their organizations. Their most recent solution, HARMAN eNOVA, is a generative content creation, processing, and management platform that can develop and analyze a wide array of content including emails, audio files, images, and video – along with creating net-new personalized content. This not only improves accuracy and efficiency but streamlines document processing workflows and provides faster data analysis.

IoT in a Box



IoT in a Box is a platform to implement and onboard smart devices of enterprises in an easy manner with a guided wizard approach. The platform enables easy configuration of the devices and connectivity to cloud platforms to push the telemetry data and bring IoT to enterprises.

About HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions



HARMAN’s Digital Transformation Solutions is a strategic business unit dedicated to blending the physical and digital to make technology more dynamic to serve ever-changing human needs. Leveraging our unique Life-ware approach, our team of over 7,000 employees, spread across 12 countries in 45+ locations, with their expertise across hardware, software, and industry domains are transforming everyday experiences for our 200 clients globally. Compliant and certified with international standard/ management system EN 9100:2018 / AS9100D, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 13485:2016 and appraised at CMMI-DEV 2.0 ML5, HARMAN aims towards helping customers deliver a holistic experience to their customers – through the convergence of digital, cross channel user experience, cloud, mobility, insightful data, and internet-of-things backed by scalable underlying IT platforms. Healthcare, Communications, Industrial, Retail, Software, and Hospitality being our key focus areas, we have made significant investments into this space. Leveraging our global delivery approach, IPs, platforms and people, we deploy next generation technology platforms across industries, offer cost savings and deliver innovative solutions to help our clients on their digital journey. To know more, please visit https://services.harman.com/

About HARMAN



HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

