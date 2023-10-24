Halliburton Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

Net income of $0.79 per diluted share.

Revenue of $5.8 billion and operating margin of 17.9%.

International revenue growth of 17% year on year.

Repurchases of approximately $200 million of common stock.

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today net income of $716 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. This compares to net income for the second quarter of 2023 of $610 million, or $0.68 per diluted share and adjusted net income1, excluding the loss on transactions in Argentina, of $691 million, or $0.77 per diluted share2. Halliburton’s total revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $5.8 billion, flat when compared to the second quarter of 2023. Operating income was $1.0 billion in the third quarter of 2023, a 3% increase when compared to the second quarter of 2023.





“ Halliburton delivered an impressive third quarter and our margin strength demonstrated the power of our strategy. I am pleased with the stability of our North America business and the profitability of our International growth,” commented Jeff Miller, Chairman, President and CEO.

“ Everything I see today strengthens my conviction in the long duration of this upcycle. Against this backdrop, we expect continued demand growth for oilfield services in 2024 and beyond.

“ Halliburton delivered strong returns to our shareholders as demonstrated by more than $500 million of Free Cash Flow3 and repurchases of approximately $200 million of common stock and $150 million of debt during the quarter,” concluded Miller.

Operating Segments

Completion and Production

Completion and Production revenue in the third quarter of 2023 was $3.5 billion, flat sequentially, while operating income was $746 million, an increase of $39 million, or 6%. Margins expanded sequentially, driven by international operations, while North American margins remained approximately flat to last quarter. These results were primarily due to increased stimulation activity internationally, higher cementing activity in the Eastern Hemisphere, and improved completion tool sales globally. These increases were partially offset by lower pressure pumping services in North America.

Drilling and Evaluation

Drilling and Evaluation revenue in the third quarter of 2023 was $2.3 billion while operating income was $378 million, both flat sequentially. Higher fluids activity in the Middle East/Asia and Latin America and increased wireline activity in Latin America and Europe/Africa were offset by decreased drilling-related services, lower project management activity, and decreased software sales in Mexico.

Geographic Regions

North America

North America revenue in the third quarter of 2023 was $2.6 billion, a 3% decrease sequentially. This decline was primarily driven by decreased pressure pumping services in U.S. land and lower well intervention services in the Gulf of Mexico. Partially offsetting these decreases was improved completion tool sales in the Gulf of Mexico.

International

International revenue in the third quarter of 2023 was $3.2 billion, a 3% increase sequentially.

Latin America revenue in the third quarter of 2023 was $1.0 billion, an increase of 5% sequentially. This increase was primarily due to increased pressure pumping services and fluids activity in Argentina, improved completion tool sales in Brazil, and higher project management and drilling-related services in Colombia and Ecuador. Partially offsetting these increases were lower software sales, decreased project management activity, and lower well construction services in Mexico.

Europe/Africa revenue in the third quarter of 2023 was $734 million, an increase of 5% sequentially. This increase was primarily driven by improved well construction services, higher completion tool sales, and improved wireline activity in Norway and higher completion tool sales in the Caspian area. Partially offsetting these increases was lower activity in Africa across multiple product service lines.

Middle East/Asia revenue in the third quarter of 2023 was $1.4 billion, flat sequentially. Higher well construction in Iraq, increased drilling-related services and improved completion tool sales in Qatar, and higher pressure pumping and fluid services in Asia were offset by decreased activity across multiple product service lines in Kuwait and India.

Other Financial Items

During the third quarter of 2023, Halliburton:

Repurchased $198 million of common stock.

Repurchased $150 million of debt across multiple senior notes, notes due, and global debentures, using cash on hand.

Spent $23 million on our SAP S4 migration.

Selective Technology & Highlights

Halliburton introduced Obex EcoLock®, a new compression-set packer that helps prevent sustained casing pressure. The Obex EcoLock packer serves as a cost-effective mechanical barrier to mitigate low pressure gas or fluid migration and deliver isolation assurance. The Obex EcoLock packer, the newest addition to the Halliburton family of compression-set packers, is built upon the gas-tight, V0-rated Obex GasLock® packer design. The Obex EcoLock packer provides V6-rated isolation and can support multiple-stage cementing with optional integral cementing ports and an internal closing sleeve.

Halliburton and PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to co-innovate and market digital transformation solutions for the energy industry in Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam. Under the agreement, the two companies will develop and provide advanced digital solutions services that address energy industry challenges and help increase operational effectiveness and efficiency. The first two solutions being launched are PTTEP’s Well Delivery Process (WDP), WellSafvy, and Advanced Production Excellence (APEX) which are built on Halliburton’s DecisionSpace® 365 suite of applications and are now available to oil and gas operators in the selected countries.

Halliburton introduced Intelevate™, a new data science-driven platform that helps operators design, build, and operate end-to-end electrical submersible pump (ESP) monitoring solutions. This application can be customized for specific needs. The Intelevate platform from Summit ESP® – A Halliburton Service – seamlessly integrates historical engineering and performance data with active operational information to provide a holistic view of an operator’s ESP system. The service intelligently processes, analyzes, and models production data with real-time visualization and reporting to develop a comprehensive optimization plan, including remote changes and interventions, to achieve production goals.

Halliburton introduced GuideStar™, a service that uses high-resolution sampling to provide continuous, definitive survey measurements for more precise wellbore positioning. The GuideStar service enhances well delivery by increasing the understanding of the centerline wellbore placement and reducing survey time. It enables proactive, real-time steering decisions to help avoid a reduction in the rate of penetration when landing a well or at critical intervals of the wellbore.

Halliburton introduced the BaraFLC® Nano-1 wellbore sealant, a nanocomposite suspension that boosts wellbore stability. The new sealant works with Halliburton’s existing conventional and high-performance water-based fluid systems to create a tighter, more secure seal that decreases fluid loss into the formation. Halliburton’s BaraFLC Nano-1 sealant uses nanoparticles to reduce interaction between filtrate and reactive shale formations, preventing pore pressure transmission. This helps strengthen wellbore integrity, which can extend drilling time and efficiency.

Halliburton introduced PulseStar™, a service that provides operators with consistent, high-speed streaming of downhole data. The service transfers high-resolution, real-time drilling and subsurface data at extended depth to provide more efficient and consistent well delivery. The PulseStar service uses telemetry for remote operations to minimize human interaction and enhances on-bottom drilling time. It automatically adapts to environmental changes for optimal data rate and detection. Its artificial intelligence provides self-optimizing pulses to maintain high data quality across the reservoir, and its advanced signal processing allows downlink for two-way communication while drilling.

Halliburton introduced the FlexRite® Selective Access multilateral completion system to address more complex and demanding well scenarios. Multilateral systems maximize reservoir contact, creating cost and time savings while also reducing the environmental footprint. The FlexRite Selective Access system builds on over two decades of Halliburton operational and technical excellence. It delivers the industry’s highest pressure ratings and can execute multilateral well strategies in complex reservoir conditions. Through an innovative combination of stimulation capability and through-completion selective intervention, the FlexRite Selective Access system delivers life-of-well versatility to multilateral installations.

(1) Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure; please see reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income in Footnote Table 2. (2) Adjusted net income per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure; please see reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income in Footnote Table 2. (3) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure; please see reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow in Footnote Table 4.

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world’s leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Visit us at www.halliburton.com; connect with us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Forward-looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in the demand for or price of oil and/or natural gas, including as a result of development of alternative energy sources, general economic conditions such as inflation and recession, the ability of the OPEC+ countries to agree on and comply with production quotas, and other causes; changes in capital spending by our customers; the modification, continuation or suspension of our shareholder return framework, including the payment of dividends and purchases of our stock, which will be subject to the discretion of our Board of Directors and may depend on a variety of factors, including our results of operations and financial condition, growth plans, capital requirements and other conditions existing when any payment or purchase decision is made; potential catastrophic events related to our operations, and related indemnification and insurance; protection of intellectual property rights; cyber-attacks and data security; compliance with environmental laws; changes in government regulations and regulatory requirements, particularly those related to oil and natural gas exploration, the environment, radioactive sources, explosives, chemicals, hydraulic fracturing services, and climate-related initiatives; assumptions regarding the generation of future taxable income, and compliance with laws related to and disputes with taxing authorities regarding income taxes; risks of international operations, including risks relating to unsettled political conditions, war, including the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict and any expansion of that conflict, the effects of terrorism, foreign exchange rates and controls, international trade and regulatory controls and sanctions, and doing business with national oil companies; weather-related issues, including the effects of hurricanes and tropical storms; delays or failures by customers to make payments owed to us; infrastructure issues in the oil and natural gas industry; availability and cost of highly skilled labor and raw materials; completion of potential dispositions, and acquisitions and integration and success of acquired businesses and joint ventures. Halliburton’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss some of the important risk factors identified that may affect Halliburton’s business, results of operations, and financial condition. Halliburton undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

HALLIBURTON COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Millions of dollars and shares except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30 June 30 2023 2022 2023 Revenue: Completion and Production $ 3,487 $ 3,136 $ 3,476 Drilling and Evaluation 2,317 2,221 2,322 Total revenue $ 5,804 $ 5,357 $ 5,798 Operating income: Completion and Production $ 746 $ 583 $ 707 Drilling and Evaluation 378 325 376 Corporate and other (64 ) (62 ) (59 ) SAP S4 upgrade expense (23 ) — (13 ) Total operating income 1,037 846 1,011 Interest expense, net (93 ) (93 ) (92 ) Loss on Blue Chip Swap transactions (a) — — (104 ) Other, net (28 ) (48 ) (32 ) Income before income taxes 916 705 783 Income tax provision (b) (192 ) (156 ) (167 ) Net income $ 724 $ 549 $ 616 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (8 ) (5 ) (6 ) Net income attributable to company $ 716 $ 544 $ 610 Basic net income per share $ 0.80 $ 0.60 $ 0.68 Diluted net income per share $ 0.79 $ 0.60 $ 0.68 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 898 908 901 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 902 910 903

(a) The Central Bank of Argentina maintains currency controls that limit our ability to access U.S. dollars in Argentina and remit cash from our Argentine operations. The execution of certain trades known as Blue Chip Swaps, effectively results in a parallel U.S. dollar exchange rate. During the three months ended June 30, 2023, Halliburton entered into Blue Chip Swap transactions which resulted in a $104 million pre-tax loss. (b) The tax provision during the three months ended June 30, 2023 includes the tax effect on the loss on Blue Chip Swap transactions. See Footnote Table 2 for Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income.

HALLIBURTON COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Millions of dollars and shares except per share data) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30 2023 2022 Revenue: Completion and Production $ 10,372 $ 8,400 Drilling and Evaluation 6,907 6,315 Total revenue $ 17,279 $ 14,715 Operating income: Completion and Production $ 2,119 $ 1,378 Drilling and Evaluation 1,123 905 Corporate and other (181 ) (186 ) SAP S4 upgrade expense (36 ) — Impairments and other charges (a) — (366 ) Total operating income 3,025 1,731 Interest expense, net (264 ) (301 ) Loss on Blue Chip Swap transactions (b) (104 ) — Loss on early extinguishment of debt (c) — (42 ) Other, net (129 ) (120 ) Income before income taxes 2,528 1,268 Income tax provision (d) (533 ) (338 ) Net Income $ 1,995 $ 930 Net Income attributable to noncontrolling interest (18 ) (14 ) Net Income attributable to company $ 1,977 $ 916 Basic and diluted net income per share $ 2.19 $ 1.01 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 901 904 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 904 907

(a) See Footnote Table 1 for details of the impairments and other charges recorded during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. (b) The Central Bank of Argentina maintains currency controls that limit our ability to access U.S. dollars in Argentina and remit cash from our Argentine operations. The execution of certain trades known as Blue Chip Swaps, effectively results in a parallel U.S. dollar exchange rate. During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, Halliburton entered into Blue Chip Swap transactions which resulted in a $104 million pre-tax loss. (c) During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Halliburton recognized a $42 million loss on extinguishment of debt related to the early redemption of $600 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes. (d) The tax provision during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 includes the tax effect on the loss on Blue Chip Swap transactions. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the tax provision includes the tax effect on impairments and other charges and the loss on early extinguishment of debt. See Footnote Table 1 for Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income. See Footnote Table 3 for Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income.

HALLIBURTON COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions of dollars) (Unaudited) September 30 December 31 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 2,036 $ 2,346 Receivables, net 5,124 4,627 Inventories 3,336 2,923 Other current assets 1,104 1,056 Total current assets 11,600 10,952 Property, plant, and equipment, net 4,733 4,348 Goodwill 2,850 2,829 Deferred income taxes 2,517 2,636 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,032 913 Other assets 1,710 1,577 Total assets $ 24,442 $ 23,255 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,238 $ 3,121 Accrued employee compensation and benefits 643 634 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 248 224 Other current liabilities 1,290 1,366 Total current liabilities 5,419 5,345 Long-term debt 7,783 7,928 Operating lease liabilities 869 791 Employee compensation and benefits 392 408 Other liabilities 790 806 Total liabilities 15,253 15,278 Company shareholders’ equity 9,150 7,948 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 39 29 Total shareholders’ equity 9,189 7,977 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 24,442 $ 23,255

HALLIBURTON COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Millions of dollars) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30 September 30 2023 2022 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,995 $ 930 $ 724 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 742 704 256 Impairments and other charges — 366 — Working capital (a) (798 ) (907 ) (209 ) Other operating activities 109 (14 ) 103 Total cash flows provided by operating activities 2,048 1,079 874 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (980 ) (661 ) (409 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment 136 157 46 Other investing activities (280 ) (74 ) (65 ) Total cash flows used in investing activities (1,124 ) (578 ) (428 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Stock repurchase program (546 ) (46 ) (198 ) Dividends to shareholders (433 ) (327 ) (144 ) Payments on long-term borrowings (150 ) (1,242 ) (150 ) Other financing activities 2 160 9 Total cash flows used in financing activities (1,127 ) (1,455 ) (483 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (107 ) (113 ) (32 ) Decrease in cash and equivalents (310 ) (1,067 ) (69 ) Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 2,346 3,044 2,105 Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 2,036 $ 1,977 $ 2,036

(a) Working capital includes receivables, inventories, and accounts payable. See Footnote Table 4 for Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow.

HALLIBURTON COMPANY Revenue and Operating Income Comparison By Operating Segment and Geographic Region (Millions of dollars) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30 June 30 Revenue 2023 2022 2023 By operating segment: Completion and Production $ 3,487 $ 3,136 $ 3,476 Drilling and Evaluation 2,317 2,221 2,322 Total revenue $ 5,804 $ 5,357 $ 5,798 By geographic region: North America $ 2,608 $ 2,635 $ 2,696 Latin America 1,048 841 994 Europe/Africa/CIS 734 639 698 Middle East/Asia 1,414 1,242 1,410 Total revenue $ 5,804 $ 5,357 $ 5,798 Operating Income By operating segment: Completion and Production $ 746 $ 583 $ 707 Drilling and Evaluation 378 325 376 Total Operations 1,124 908 1,083 Corporate and other (64 ) (62 ) (59 ) SAP S4 upgrade expense (23 ) — (13 ) Total operating income $ 1,037 $ 846 $ 1,011

HALLIBURTON COMPANY Revenue and Operating Income Comparison By Operating Segment and Geographic Region (Millions of dollars) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30 Revenue 2023 2022 By operating segment: Completion and Production $ 10,372 $ 8,400 Drilling and Evaluation 6,907 6,315 Total revenue $ 17,279 $ 14,715 By geographic region: North America $ 8,069 $ 6,986 Latin America 2,957 2,252 Europe/Africa/CIS 2,094 2,034 Middle East/Asia 4,159 3,443 Total revenue $ 17,279 $ 14,715 Operating Income By operating segment: Completion and Production $ 2,119 $ 1,378 Drilling and Evaluation 1,123 905 Total Operations 3,242 2,283 Corporate and other (181 ) (186 ) SAP S4 upgrade expense (36 ) — Impairments and other charges — (366 ) Total operating income $ 3,025 $ 1,731 See Footnote Table 1 for Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income.

FOOTNOTE TABLE 1 HALLIBURTON COMPANY Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income (Millions of dollars) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30 2023 2022 Operating income $ 3,025 $ 1,731 Impairments and other charges: Receivables — 202 Property, plant, and equipment, net — 100 Inventory — 70 Other — (6 ) Total impairments and other charges (a) — 366 Adjusted operating income (b) (c) $ 3,025 $ 2,097

(a) During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Halliburton recorded $366 million of impairments and other charges, primarily due to our decision to market for sale the net assets of our Russia operations, which was sold in August 2022, and impairment of the assets in Ukraine. (b) Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure which is calculated as: “Operating income” plus “Total impairments and other charges” for the respective periods. Management believes that operating income adjusted for impairments and other charges is useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance, especially when comparing those results with previous and subsequent periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of the company’s normal operating results. Management analyzes operating income without the impact of these items as an indicator of performance, to identify underlying trends in the business, and to establish operational goals. The adjustments remove the effect of these items. (c) We calculate operating margin by dividing operating income by revenue. We calculate adjusted operating margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, by dividing adjusted operating income by revenue. Management believes adjusted operating margin is useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance.

Contacts

Investors Relations Contact

David Coleman



Investors@Halliburton.com

281-871-2688

Press Contact

Brad Leone



PR@Halliburton.com

281-871-2601

Read full story here