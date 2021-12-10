Guidewire Announces NXT Level Technologies as New Consulting Alliance Partner

Insurance services provider becomes the latest Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting alliance member

CHARLOTTE, N.C. & SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$GWRE #Alliancemember—Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that NXT Level Technologies, an insurance IT services provider specializing in Guidewire products, has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Consulting alliance member at the Select level for the Americas region.

NXT Level Technologies has over 30 years of experience in the information technology and insurance industries, and over 15 years of experience with Guidewire products, which has enabled the company to work on many successful engagements with mutual customers. The NXT Level Technologies team has been involved in effective implementations and projects, from upgrades and maintenance, to support and customized delivery, offering experienced skillsets in PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, ClaimCenter, DataHub/InfoCenter, Guidewire Cloud, and Guidewire Digital.

“We have built an extensive Guidewire Practice over the last 15 years and currently have over 180 employees working directly or indirectly on more than 50 current Guidewire projects,” said Michael Lauren, President, NXT Level Technologies. “Through extensive product knowledge, dedicated centers of excellence, targeted response, and customizable engagement models, we provide value-driven partnerships that enable successful project implementation and delivery. As a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner, we look forward to continuing our mission to be the partner of choice to provide knowledgeable staff and cost-effective engagement solutions to ensure our customers deliver successful on-time and on-budget project implementations.”

“We congratulate NXT Level Technologies and welcome them as a Select partner within our PartnerConnect program,” said Lisa Walsh, Vice President, Alliances, Guidewire Software. “We are pleased to recognize NXT Level’s established implementation experience across Guidewire’s suite of products and look forward to strengthening our relationship while serving our mutual customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services in areas such as business transformation, cloud migration, strategy and implementation, as well as related delivery services. Complementing Guidewire services consulting resources, our consulting partners provide additional Guidewire trained and certified consultants.

About NXT Level Technologies

NXT Level Technologies LLC is an IT services provider headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, that specializes in Guidewire products, Salesforce, AWS Architecture, and enterprise content management.

We have been involved in multiple successful Guidewire implementations over the last 15 years. All delivered with Integrity, Transparency and Trust. Our four core values are:

Successful delivery: We have a large footprint in past and current projects with extremely high levels of success.

Experienced skillsets: Our employees include Guidewire InsuranceSuite, DataHub, InfoCenter, and Digital developers, BAs, QAs, PMs, architects. We also have experienced skillsets in Salesforce, most Enterprise Content Management and ETL products.

Customized delivery: We customize our delivery for each client to meet their corporate and project requirements.

“Customer-Shore” engagement models: We currently offer three delivery models (Onsite, On-Shore and Off-Shore) from which our clients can choose any combination to meet their budget and project requirements.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services such as business transformation and strategy, implementation and related solution and delivery services. To date, Guidewire Consulting practices worldwide include 15,800 consultants who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products. Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit https://www.guidewire.com/partnerconnect.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

Contacts

Melissa Cobb



Senior Public Relations Manager



Guidewire Software, Inc.



+1 650-464-1177



mcobb@guidewire.com

Dan Pollack



VP – Engagements



NXT Level Technologies, LLC



+1 513-502-1510



dpollack@nxtleveltech.com