Growth Acceleration Partners Sees Record-breaking YoY Revenue Growth in 2021

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Growth Acceleration Partners (GAP), a strategic technology solutions partner, experienced strong growth in key strategic areas this year, including record-breaking YoY revenue growth, onboarding several new enterprise clients, adding a plethora of highly diverse GAP employees (GAPsters) along with doubling down on its robust giving initiatives.

“GAP’s 40+% growth in 2021 can be attributed to the incredibly talented GAPsters who dedicate themselves to ensuring customer success,” said Joyce Durst, co-founder, and CEO. “Our talented engineering teams, coupled with a surging market demand for digital transformation expertise and strong client partnerships, yielded explosive growth for our company.”

The number of GAPsters increased substantially this past year, bringing GAP over the 500-employee mark. As a woman-owned and led company, GAP continues to focus on diversity in hiring and recruitment, with a focus in recruiting women engineers. Approximately 25% of the GAP workforce is female, of which 50% of those are in leadership roles within the company.

In April, GAP formalized its charitable initiative, GAP Gives, which focuses on community outreach and strives to transform human kindness into a powerful source of support for communities. GAP’s support for an array of causes reflects its employees’ set of diverse interests, including assisting the homeless population, animals in need of a home, funding prosthetic limbs and providing resources for at-risk youth.

GAP anticipates a healthy outlook for 2022, including revenue growth, maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction, professional career development for its GAPsters and commitment to improving the lives of those in our communities through service, innovation, and fun. “Our focus on greatness, agility and people has yielded great benefits for our clients, employees, and communities,” Durst said. “And our best days are still in front of us.”

GAP is a strategic technology solutions partner that provides an exceptional experience in Digital Transformation and Delivery of Software and Data solutions via our world-class consulting and engineering teams. By building strategic, long-term partnerships, we combine extensive domain knowledge with deep technical expertise, to transform your objectives into data and software solutions that drive business outcomes.

