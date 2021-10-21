Growing Brands and Accelerating Go-to-Market for Broadband Businesses, Pivot Group Wins 2021 Calix Market Activation Partner Award

Portland-based marketing agency recognized for delivering cutting-edge marketing solutions that have helped regional broadband service providers cut launch times by 60 percent

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CALX #CalixRevenueEDGE—Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Pivot Group has won the 2021 Calix Market Activation Partner award. Announced at Calix ConneXions 2021 live in Las Vegas, this award recognizes a partner that has delivered innovative support, services, and marketing campaigns that enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to accelerate and maximize their go-to-market (GTM) activities. Pivot Group has created innovative marketing solutions that help Calix BSP customers simplify and strengthen their marketing, excite subscribers, and grow their brands.

“It is gratifying to be recognized by Calix as their top market activation partner for 2021,” said Bernie Arnason, principal at Pivot Group. “We are proud to work alongside Calix in helping broadband service providers develop and execute winning marketing strategies, particularly in today’s highly dynamic marketplace. We look forward to building on this to drive even greater success in the years to come.”

A Calix Certified Go-To-Market Partner since 2019, Pivot Group was selected for this year’s award due to their deep industry knowledge and creative expertise, which have helped BSPs drive adoption of differentiated services and experiences based on the comprehensive Calix Revenue EDGE solution. Highlights of Pivot’s top achievements in 2021 include:

Created campaigns that cut launch time by 60 percent. Pivot’s deep understanding of BSPs enabled them to create acquisition campaigns that reduced launch times for greenfield service providers and new BSPs by 60 percent.

Developed the #1 most downloaded Calix marketing campaign. Pivot's comprehensive "Imagine" campaign ranks first in downloads on the Calix Electronic Content Builder (ECB), underscoring their integral role in helping BSPs to quickly, easily, and cost-effectively deploy omnichannel campaigns that showcase their brands.

Worked with more than 20 Calix customers to accelerate time to market. Pivot has collaborated with more than 20 BSPs, enabling them to personalize creative assets and rapidly execute successful campaigns.

Drove acquisition through engaging video assets. Pivot supported BSP acquisition campaigns with new video templates for use on social media channels such as Facebook and YouTube.

“As a leading broadband marketing and customer experience agency, Pivot is invested in our industry and brings deep knowledge about marketing strategies and campaigns that deliver results,” said Matt Collins, chief marketing officer at Calix. “Pivot has been instrumental in our customers’ success, providing out-of-the-box campaign assets, guidance, and support that to help them get to market more quickly, engage with subscribers more effectively, and increase return on investment. We have well over 1,000 customers who are smaller regional service providers. Their local knowledge and customer intimacy are a huge asset for them when they are competing for the hearts and minds of their subscribers. However, they are often competing with consumer giants and Tier 1 service providers who wield massive marketing budgets and teams. Pivot is an exemplary partner for our customers who rely on them to bring the marketing creativity and expertise that they need to compete and win in their communities. Congratulations to Pivot on this well-deserved recognition.”

Register for the ConneXions 2021 Learning Experience, which takes place virtually November 16-18 at Calix.com.

