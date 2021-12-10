Grow Credit Featured as “Hot This Week” in Apple’s App Store

Grow Credit helps consumers establish or build credit using a Mastercard designed to exclusively process subscription payments

Grow Credit offers five memberships, including a free plan, a $1/month credit builder plan for students, and a $1.99/month secured membership, to boost a consumer’s credit score by leveraging their monthly subscription payment habits with over one hundred supported subscriptions. Grow Credit founder and CEO, a former student athlete from France and Cameroon, Joe Bayen has long been a financial literacy advocate.

“A good credit score is something that should be attainable, everything is more affordable when consumers can get access to a credit card with lower interest rates and better rewards,” Bayen said.

Grow Credit has been especially popular with those with no credit or poor credit, who want to establish a credit history without the risk of taking on debt. While traditional cards rely on a hard inquiry on your credit reports with Grow, a soft credit check for identification purposes is only needed, which won’t affect one’s credit score. On average, users have increased their score by 51 points after a year of on-time payments when using Grow.

“We’re honored that Apple recognizes the passion we’ve put into Grow Credit,” Bayen said. “Our mission is to offer a tangible solution while boosting users’ financial literacy, and we’ll continue delivering for our users.”

This announcement comes on the heels of Grow Credit releasing a Credit Builder App for Students, initially as an Apple iOS exclusive for 60 days, effective immediately. The platform reports a $204 line of credit to Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion, allowing Grow Credit users to demonstrate a positive repayment history to build credit.

Grow Credit is committed to financial literacy and provides weekly financial education content to its user base. Recently, the team announced a $106.3 million financing seed round. Key investors include Mucker Capital and Commerce Ventures, along with former NBA All-Star Baron Davis, DraftKings CEO Jason Robins, and Matt Higgins, who is vice-chair of the Miami Dolphins, a recurring Shark on ABC’s Shark Tank, co-founder and CEO of RSE Ventures, and co-owner of VaynerMedia. Additionally, Grow Credit CEO Joe Bayen was a featured speaker at this year’s Money 2020 conference where the company launched its Credit Builder Plans Starting at $1/month.

About Grow Credit Inc.

Grow Credit’s innovative credit building service lowers the barrier of entry for millions of Americans who need to establish and build credit. Combining a small-dollar loan with a virtual Mastercard, the service manages subscription payments, such as Netflix, and reports loan balances to the credit bureaus. The MasterCard is issued through Sutton Bank and is exclusively designed to pay subscription payments. Grow Credit is based in Santa Monica and was founded in 2018 by financial industry veterans. For more information, visit GrowCredit.com.

