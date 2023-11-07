Home Business Wire Grindr Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Third Quarter 2023 Earnings...
Business Wire

Grindr Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release

di Business Wire

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND), the world’s largest social network for the LGBTQ community, today announced the opening of a shareholder Q&A on the Say Technologies platform to enable shareholders to submit questions in connection with its upcoming earnings release. Grindr is scheduled to host a live discussion of its third quarter 2023 earnings at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Starting today, retail and institutional shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions to management. To submit questions ahead of earnings, please visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/grindr-2023-q3. The Q&A platform will remain open until 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, November 13, 2023.

A link to the live discussion of the third quarter 2023 results is available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.grindr.com. A replay will also be made available following the discussion at the same website.

About Grindr Inc.

With roughly 13 million monthly active users in virtually every country in the world, Grindr has grown to become a fundamental part of the queer community since its launch in 2009. The company continues to expand its ecosystem to enable gay, bi, trans and queer people to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. Grindr is headquartered in West Hollywood, California. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

Contacts

Investors:
IR@grindr.com

Media:
Press@grindr.com

Articoli correlati

Digimarc Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Annual Recurring Revenue1 Increases 54% Subscription Gross Profit Margin Expands to 85.5%BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ai--Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) reported financial results...
Continua a leggere

Velo3D Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Strategic Realignment Positions the Company for Profitability Goal in FY 2024 Q323 revenue of $24 million – 26% year over...
Continua a leggere

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php