Grin Unveils First-of-its-Kind 3D Treatment Tracking Tool and More at AAO 2024 Annual Session

New cutting-edge tools coming to the Grin Portal redefine efficiency and precision, empowering doctors in today’s evolving healthcare landscape

Grin, the leading virtual care platform for digital oral healthcare solutions, is proud to introduce its new groundbreaking treatment tracking technology, The Grin 3D Tx Tracker™, and a suite of highly efficient tools to enhance the Grin Premium experience at the American Association of Orthodontics (AAO) 2024 Annual Session.





The Grin 3D Tx Tracker™ empowers practitioners with a more precise method of tracking treatment progress that provides unparalleled insights and control over patient treatment progress. It is a 3D Progression Comparison tool offering precision tracking, representing a significant leap forward in orthodontic treatment monitoring. Grins’ technology comprehensively analyzes patient progress in real-time and compares it to the original stages of the doctor’s treatment plan. While remaining completely appliance-agnostic, The Grin 3D Tx Tracker™ is compatible with most major aligner brands and custom digital braces providers. Grin’s computer vision Patented technology can now compare the Grin 2D scans received directly from the patient over their treatment lifecycle with the Treatment expected 3D stages on a tooth-by-tooth level, allowing for smart detection of proximity to Tx goals or off-track teeth.

Leveraging this level of real patient data allows doctors to refine and optimize treatment strategies and be equipped with the best tools to make the most informed decisions—all while saving time. With automated treatment tracking, doctors can improve clinical outcomes, leading to shorter treatment durations and enhanced patient experiences.

In addition to the new treatment tracking tool, the company is launching a brand-new suite of tools designed to enhance the Grin Premium experience. Practices utilizing Grin’s Premium service will benefit from embedded, streamlined, and highly traceable treatment management tools at the practice and patient levels, including new communication methods and tracking analytics, to gain deeper insights into their patients’ needs and elevate the level of service provided.

New Key Features Include:

Real-time Data Visualization: Tracking analytics and visual representations of treatment progress allow orthodontists to easily track changes, identify trends, and gain deeper insight into their patients’ treatment over time. Customizable Monitoring and Patient Care: Ensuring that all necessary protocols are followed for different types of patient care and including specific and automatic assistants like Aligners Tx, Braces Tx, Oral Hygiene, and others indicates a focus on detailed and tailored care for each patient’s needs. Integrated Communication Tools: Seamless integration with Grin’s internal communication tools facilitates secure and convenient communication between the practice and Grin Remote Care Specialists, enhancing collaboration and promoting efficiency among the care team members.

These exciting new releases build upon a wealth of functionality that Grin has introduced over the past few months. This includes Automation, Scan Share with external clinicians, Scan Comparison, an enhanced self-scanning experience, and new features in The Grin RecordsApp, such as image optimization.

“We are thrilled to unveil this first-of-its-kind innovation at the AAO 2024 Annual Session. The Grin 3D Tx Tracker™ represents a major advancement in orthodontic care, providing orthodontists with advanced capabilities to monitor and optimize treatment outcomes. Our goal is to give doctors a tool that reduces their concern about accuracy and real-time patient tracking and allows them to focus more on the big picture in their practice.” —Dr. Adam Schulhof, CEO of Grin

Attendees can visit the Grin booth at the AAO Annual Session in New Orleans from May 3-6, located in the Innovation Pavilion at #1719, for more information on these exciting new releases and live and interactive demonstrations or you can visit get-grin.com/3DTxTracker.

About Grin



Grin is a comprehensive digital platform that provides solutions for all oral health needs. The Grin App and Grin Scope® allow doctors to access a full patient management suite. Patients can access quality professional care from the convenience of their smart devices. Doctors can remotely monitor patients via virtual check-ins for complete visibility—reducing chair time, increasing patient volume, and ensuring safety and beautiful smile results. To learn more about Grin, you can visit us at www.get-grin.com.

