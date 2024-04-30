Griffin Gaming Partners Welcomes Emily Wang as New Partner and Chief Operating Officer

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Griffin Gaming Partners, one of the world’s leading venture capital firms focused on gaming, today announced that Emily Wang has joined the firm as Partner and Chief Operating Officer. Emily brings over a decade of experience advising on mergers, acquisitions, and financings for major technology and interactive entertainment companies to the Griffin team.





“Emily is the total package – brilliant strategist, tenacious executor, and a true student of gaming culture,” said Peter Levin, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Griffin Gaming Partners. “Her integrity, grit, and passion for this industry are unmatched. Emily lives and breathes the values that have driven Griffin’s success, making her an ideal cultural fit and leader for our team and growing platform.”

Emily joins Griffin from LionTree, where she was a Managing Director specializing in mergers and acquisitions in interactive entertainment. Prior to LionTree, she was a Managing Director at Code Advisors and formerly J.P. Morgan. Since 2012, Emily has advised on over $15 billion of successful sell-side and buy-side transactions, including the sale of Next Games to Netflix, Rocksbox to Signet Jewelers, PullString to Apple, Viewics to Roche, True&Co. to PVH, and Ustream to IBM among others.

“I’m honored to partner with the Griffin team on this next chapter,” said Emily Wang. “Griffin has built a high-class team, portfolio, and network of partners. I’m excited to collaborate with the team to deepen and expand our impact on the games industry.”

Emily holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Northwestern University and Series 79 Investment Banking Representative and Series 63 Uniform Securities Agent State Law licenses. She serves on the boards of Muus Collective and Hardball Games.

About Griffin Gaming Partners

Griffin Gaming Partners is one of the world’s leading venture capital firms focused on the global gaming market with over $1B in assets under management. Griffin invests in seed through growth stages across software infrastructure, content, and platforms in gaming. For more information visit: www.griffingp.com.

Contacts

Lexi Monaghan



lexi@griffingp.com

925-915-0640