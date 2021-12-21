GreenSpark Raises $5M Series A Funding Led by Tiger Global

Company to Expand its Digital Platform for Metal Recycling Operators

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GreenSpark Software, a modern software platform for the metal recycling industry, today announced it has raised $5 million in Series A financing, led by Tiger Global, to expand its employee base and product suite. Additional investors who participated in the round include Bienville Capital and select strategic individuals. This round of fundraising brings GreenSpark’s total financing to $6 million.

GreenSpark helps metal recyclers streamline their entire operation, from point of purchase all the way to ultimate sale. With easy-to-use purchasing and sales features, inventory management, and CRM tools, metal recyclers can buy metal more quickly, understand their operation’s commodity positions, and move paper-driven processes online.

“The response to our platform throughout the metal recycling industry has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Gordon Driscoll, co-founder and CEO of GreenSpark. “Leaders of metal recycling operations across the U.S. recognize their success depends both on how well they can engage with their suppliers and consumers, and their ability to drive efficiencies within their operations. GreenSpark gives metal recycling professionals a platform to follow the metal all the way through their yard in a modern, easy-to-use manner that improves customer experience and saves clerical work.” Learn more about the Founder and CEO’s thoughts on the importance and potential of the metal recycling industry here.

Earlier this year, GreenSpark founders Gordon Driscoll and Evan Vandegriff set out to modernize and digitize the metal recycling industry. GreenSpark provides an end-to-end, web-based software solution for metal recyclers, helping them save time and money by streamlining their operation and increasing their access to data. GreenSpark has raised $6 million in venture financing from Tiger Global, Bienville Capital, and more. GreenSpark was launched with the support of Fractal, a company that helps entrepreneurs launch and scale vertical SaaS startups. For more information, visit www.greensparksoftware.com.

