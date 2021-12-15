Greek Out! JBL and Basketball MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo Set to Release Limited-Edition JBL Headphones

Antetokounmpo is teaming up with JBL for a new headphone line, inspired and designed by the two-time MVP, set to launch in limited quantities on StockX Dec. 20

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JBL ambassador Giannis Antetokounmpo can add headphone designer to his already impressive résumé. The reigning basketball champion, Finals MVP and GQ Man of the Year has partnered with the legendary audio brand to design two sets of headphones with his Greek heritage in mind, combining his background with his passion for incredible sound. A limited number of Freak Edition headphones will be available exclusively on StockX beginning at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 20.

“For me, it’s about each and every experience in a journey, so building on my relationship with JBL came naturally and gave me the opportunity to recognize and appreciate where I come from,” said Antetokounmpo. “JBL headphones have become part of my everyday life and being able to represent my heritage through this unique design gives me an opportunity to take others on this journey.”





This is the first headphone collaboration for JBL and Antetokounmpo. The first drop from the Freak Edition headphones series will be designs of the popular JBL Tour One and Endurance Peak II with the hoops star’s signature and an eye-catching blue and green distorted dye impression of a map of Europe where Greece is the standout.

“Giannis has been a key ambassador with JBL for more than three years now, so we were excited that he wanted to take the partnership to the next level by creating a design uniquely his own,” said Ralph Santana, Chief Marketing Officer at HARMAN. “From day one, Giannis wanted to play a key role in designing and launching the Freak Edition line. You can’t ask for a better partner.”

JBL has launched a national “Greek Out” campaign with a series of social media moments, billboards, and digital and in person activations.

A life-size statue of Antetokounmpo will make appearances and be accessible to fans at various locations throughout Milwaukee in the coming week. Fans can interact with the superstar’s statue and post to social with the hashtag #JBLGreekOut for chances to win prizes including the exclusive Freak Edition headphones, signed merch, tickets to Milwaukee Bucks games and more. Fans not in Milwaukee will have the opportunity to interact with the statue through their smart phones via a custom JBL AR experience in which users can place Antetokounmpo’s likeness next to them – no matter where they are. In addition, Antetokounmpo worked with JBL to create a TikTok dance called the Greek Out and are encouraging others to try to move like the Freak himself.

Customers can shop the drop on StockX at 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 20. Launched via DropX, the platform’s innovative direct-to-consumer product release method, this online exclusive is the last opportunity for fans to purchase the limited-run headphones. To land one of these hyper-exclusive, can’t miss collaborations, customers should plan to shop early as the DropX demand-pricing model means that the most engaged and active fans will land the best price. The JBL Tour — Freak Edition starts at $300 while the JBL Endurance Peak — Freak Edition starts at $125. For more information, head to https://stockx.com/lp/jbl on Dec. 20 at 1 p.m. ET.

