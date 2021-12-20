GrammaTech Receives Numerous Global Industry Awards in 2021

Company’s Application Security Testing Products and Shift Left Academy Recognized for Innovations that Advance DevSecOps and Protect Software Supply Chain Security

BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AppSec—GrammaTech, a leading provider of application security testing products and software research services, today announced its Shift Left Academy educational resource is a finalist for the 2021 DevOps Dozen² Awards for Best DevOps Related Video Series. This is the latest in a series of industry accolades the company has received this year which include being named a SINET16 Innovator, honored for Best Use of Technology in a Project in the North American Software Testing Awards, winning the Cyber Defense Magazine Global InfoSec Award and more.

Established by GrammaTech in March 2021, Shift Left Academy helps software development professionals implement a security first approach. The website features video and written interviews with industry experts along with technical “how to” advice and other unbiased actionable information for the DevOps and security community. Voting for the 2021 DevOps Dozen² Awards closes on December 31, 2021. To support Shift Left Academy visit: https://devopsdozen.com/.

“GrammaTech unveiled significant new innovations in 2021 including major updates to our flagship CodeSonar SAST product and the new CodeSentry Binary Software Composition Analysis solution that helps organizations produce a software bill of materials (SBOMs) to protect the software supply chain,” said Andrew Meyer, Chief Marketing Officer at GrammaTech. “We also launched Shift Left Academy to help developers implement a security first, or Shift Left, approach. We are honored that our contributions to software security have been recognized with several leading industry awards.”

2021 GrammaTech Honors

GrammaTech was selected as a 2021 SINET16 Innovator, an annual competition which recognizes the 16 most innovative and compelling technologies that address cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities.

CodeSentry was selected best Next-Gen in Software Composition Analysis product in the 2021 Cyber Defense Magazine Global InfoSec Awards.

The prestigious 2021 North American Software Testing Awards recognized GrammaTech and its customer Iris ID as a finalist for Best Use of Technology in a Project. Jun Hong, chief technology officer at Iris ID, describes this implementation on embedded.com.

Additionally, GrammaTech products have been shortlisted for the following awards:

Elektronik magazine (Germany), CodeSonar is a finalist for product of the year in the software tools category. Voting ends on Jan 28. To support GrammaTech visit this page.

2021 Cyber OSPAs, CodeSentry for Outstanding New Cyber Security Product.

2021 Computing’s DevOps Excellence Awards, CodeSonar for Best DevOps Security Tool .

2021 U.S. OSPAs, CodeSentry for outstanding new security product.

