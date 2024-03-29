Grace Health Technology Launches New Laboratory Management Software

Live Sample Management Application Streamlines Laboratory Operations

Software for Enhanced Laboratory Data Management Efficiency

Secures HIPAA Protected and Financial Laboratory Data Integrity

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GraceHealthTechnology–Grace Health Technology, a leading provider of innovative software solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced the expansion of its laboratory-specific applications with the launch of a groundbreaking new application poised to revolutionize laboratory technology and enhance efficiency in healthcare settings. The Live Sample Management application represents a significant leap forward in streamlining lab operations, enhancing data management, and delivering real-time insights for informed decision-making.









“Laboratories are constantly seeking ways to improve efficiency and deliver superior patient care,” states Sapphire Villafana, Director of Business Development. “With Live Sample Management, Grace Health Technology is introducing a cutting-edge solution that addresses these needs head-on, offering automated workflows, real-time analytics, and seamless integration with existing systems.”

Live Sample Management’s key features include automated workflows, enabling laboratories to streamline sample processing and reduce errors. Real-time monitoring provides valuable insights into laboratory operations, facilitating proactive intervention and performance optimization. Additionally, Live Sample Management ensures data integrity assurance through seamless integration with existing laboratory systems, minimizing disruptions and maximizing efficiency.

“Grace Health Technology’s commitment to innovation is evident in the development of Live Sample Management,” remarks Ashley Adams, Executive Vice President. “By prioritizing efficiency enhancement and data integrity assurance, Live Sample Management sets a new standard for laboratory technology, offering laboratories the tools they need to optimize processes and improve patient care.”

As laboratories navigate the complexities of modern healthcare, including rising costs and decreasing reimbursements, Live Sample Management emerges as a game-changing solution. Its cutting-edge technology and focus on efficiency enhancement position it as a leader in the field, promising to drive measurable improvements in laboratory operations and healthcare delivery.

About Grace Health Technology

Grace Health Technology is a leading provider of innovative software solutions for the healthcare industry, specializing in laboratory applications that streamline workflows and enhance operational efficiency.

Contacts

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

Company Information



Info@GraceHealthTech.com

Media Inquiries:



Media@GraceHealthTech.com