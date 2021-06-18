Gopuff Acquires rideOS to Accelerate Innovation, Expand Best-In-Class Experience to Customers Around the World

rideOS’ proprietary technology and team of experts will accelerate innovation as Gopuff expands globally

PHILADELPHIA & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gopuff, the go-to solution for immediate everyday needs, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire rideOS, an enterprise start-up that builds cutting-edge proprietary technology for advanced routing, on-demand dispatch and fleet optimization for the fast-growing delivery and logistics industries. As Gopuff launches in more complex and high-density cities, accelerates geographic expansion and enters into new verticals, rideOS’ proprietary technology and team of industry-leading experts will enable the company to innovate faster, power multi-modal deliveries, and continually reduce delivery times to continue to deliver a best-in-class customer experience.





Sharad Sundaresan, Gopuff’s SVP, Product & Growth, said, “rideOS is among the best mapping, dispatching and routing technology firms in the industry and we are thrilled to have them lead innovation in key sectors for Gopuff. This investment will enable Gopuff to continually improve the customer experience in more complex geographies as we lead and define the Instant Needs category worldwide.”

Acquiring rideOS, a company created and led by mapping and ride-hailing pioneers from Uber, Google, Apple and others, will afford Gopuff several strategic advantages, including:

Provide Gopuff with a team of global experts dedicated to optimizing and innovating its logistics and operations technology

Bring Gopuff immediate access to proprietary delivery, routing, and logistics technology and the ability to accelerate the rate of innovation in these sectors

Position Gopuff to further improve its industry-leading delivery times and superior unit economics

Quickly develop technology to power multi-modal deliveries and other advancements, to excel in more complex, high-density cities

Enable Gopuff to develop new tools for its field organization and delivery-partners that both improve their experience and enable greater efficiencies

“Gopuff’s mission and global ambition to be the world’s go-to solution for immediate everyday needs is a natural extension of the rideOS’ vision to build software that efficiently moves people and things throughout the world,” said Justin Ho, co-founder and CEO of rideOS. “We see this as a unique opportunity to scale our culture, values, team, products and technology, with a company at the forefront of defining the Instant Needs economy. Given Gopuff’s exponential growth, we expect to significantly increase our headcount by the end of this year, expanding our presence in Silicon Valley, Pittsburgh, and Berlin.”

Gopuff and rideOS are each currently seeking senior software engineers focused on optimization, routing, and maps, backend engineers, product managers, data scientists and product designers in Berlin, San Francisco and Pittsburgh. For more information about open roles at rideOS, visit https://rideos.ai/company/careers.

About Gopuff

Gopuff is the go-to solution for immediate everyday needs, fulfilling customer orders of cleaning and home products, over-the-counter medications, baby and pet products, food and drinks, and in some markets, alcohol – in just minutes. With micro-fulfillment centers in every market it serves, the company delivers thousands of products quickly for a flat $1.95 delivery charge. Gopuff is open 24/7 in many markets and late night everywhere else to bring customers what they need, when they need it most.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff currently operates more than 400 sites, including 275 micro-fulfillment centers and the recently acquired 160+ BevMo! and Fancy sites across the US and UK. To learn more, visit www.Gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.

About rideOS

rideOS is an enterprise software company powering mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) technologies designed to support a variety of complex dispatch and optimization use cases for heterogeneous delivery fleets. rideOS was founded in 2017 by Justin Ho (CEO) and Chris Blumenberg (CTO) who both came from years of working in the mobility industry at Uber. The team is composed of talent from Uber, Google, Apple, Facebook. rideOS’s Routing, Optimization, and Dispatch products are uniquely capable of supporting both autonomous and human-driven vehicles; and can be used for a variety of use-cases including on-demand ride-hailing, meal delivery, and last-mile logistics. Our products help our partners increase utilization and efficiency, improve profitability, and drive growth. rideOS is backed by leading global venture capital firms such as Sequoia Capital and Next47. The Company is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Pittsburgh and Berlin. rideOS is accelerating the safe, global roll-out of next-generation transport.

