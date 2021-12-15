GOJA Acquires E-Commerce Startup Mattsafe

GOJA acquires Mattsafe as it continues to rapidly expand its portfolio

Amazon operator and aggregator experience differentiates GOJA in category

GOJA’s proprietary infrastructure collects key data points across more than 1,000 SKUs in real-time to drive better business performance and continued growth

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Aggregators—GOJA, an industry leader in creating, buying, and scaling Amazon-focused brands, is proud to announce its acquisition of Mattsafe. Mattsafe produces a patented, reusable, eight-handled “Amazon’s Choice” mattress protector ideal for moving and storage. The deal builds on the momentum of GOJA’s expanding brand portfolio, bringing its total number of SKUs to over 1,000.

“We understand the specific needs of brands like Mattsafe selling on Amazon because we have lived it,” explained Walter Gonzalez, Jr., CEO, president and founder of GOJA. “Since 2009, we’ve grown with Amazon to establish a proven track record as both an Amazon operator and aggregator. Our foundation as Amazon operators is the bedrock of our integration platform. Operational experience and integration expertise are both crucial for being a successful aggregator, creating sustainable, year-over-year growth for all our brands.”

An established brand with strong reviews from Amazon customers, Mattsafe perfectly aligns with GOJA’s target criteria for acquisitions. GOJA acquires Amazon-focused brands with great products, strong sales, and great customer reviews. Brands like these are poised to excel with GOJA’s Amazon expertise, seamless integration capabilities, and robust product development. Powered by GOJA’s years of Amazon experience, technology platform, and data integration, new brands thrive.

GOJA combines the best of team and technology with over 160 Amazon experts across three continents and a homegrown, proprietary infrastructure that collects, organizes, and visualizes dozens of data points across thousands of SKUs to drive actionable intelligence.

About GOJA

Founded in 2009, GOJA powers e-commerce by creating, buying, and scaling Amazon-focused brands. As one of the largest Amazon sellers in the world, GOJA has developed a proprietary brand integration platform that has powered more than 6 million transactions on Amazon. By focusing on building operational expertise and a strong culture centered around growing a creative team of over 160 Amazon experts, GOJA has scaled rapidly across product categories both organically and via strategic acquisitions. GOJA is backed by leading investors including JP Morgan, Next Coast Ventures and 3L Capital. GOJA is headquartered in Miami with additional offices in Bolivia and China. For more information, visit www.GOJA.com.

