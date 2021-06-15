GoFor Industries Announces Appointment of Ian Gardner as Chief Executive Officer

GoFor’s Founder Brad Rollo to Become Chief Strategy Officer

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoFor, North America’s leading marketplace for last mile, on-demand and same-day delivery and logistics, today announced that its Board of Directors has selected Ian Gardner to succeed Brad Rollo as Chief Executive Officer effective June 10, 2021. Brad Rollo, Founder of GoFor, was diagnosed with cancer last year, and due to this battle he will transition to the position of Chief Strategy Officer. He will remain Executive Chairman on the Board of Directors.





“Founding and growing GoFor has been an absolute honor, privilege and one of the most rewarding things I have ever done; however, given the circumstances, I need to focus on my health to ensure the best possible outcome,” said Brad Rollo, outgoing CEO and Founder. “I started this company on the back of a napkin in late 2015 with a vision to create a better delivery alternative for big and bulky products in the construction industry, a mission we have definitely accomplished.”

Under Rollo’s leadership, GoFor now serves other verticals beyond construction, including retail, e-commerce and fulfillment, operating in 86 locations today and on track to double its operating reach across North America in 2021. The company’s employee headcount has increased over 150% this past year and revenue has exceeded 5319% over the last three years. Additionally, GoFor has raised close to $30M in pre-seed, Seed and Series A growth investments.

Rollo continued, “I am very excited about the future of our business under Ian’s leadership and congratulate him on the appointment as CEO of this amazing company. Ian brings a wealth of expertise which will be incredibly valuable as we continue to execute on GoFor’s strategic growth initiatives. I will be working closely with Ian and I am confident that GoFor will benefit from his insights, judgment and direction.”

Gardner joined GoFor as part of the company’s partnership with Royale EV earlier this year. He brings over 25 years of experience to GoFor in commercial EVs, energy, management consulting and finance. Gardner most recently served as CEO of Royale EV, a commercial electric fleet-as-a-service provider. Previously, he was the President of Chanje Energy, the first medium-duty, all-electric commercial truck original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and the Chief Strategy and Investment Officer of LA Cleantech Incubator. Earlier in his career, Gardner also held roles at the Boston Consulting Group and Duke Energy.

“I am honored to lead GoFor Industries, and on behalf of the entire executive team and board, I want to thank Brad for building this leading delivery and logistics marketplace. I look forward to evolving his vision and the success that the company has achieved under Brad’s leadership,” said Ian Gardner. “It is an exciting time for the company as we embark on important efforts to unlock GoFor’s full potential, scaling the business and diversifying our vertical mix and targeting new revenue streams. I am delighted that Brad will remain part of GoFor and I look forward to working with him and continuing to shape the next evolution of the company’s strategy and expansion going forward into the Americas and international markets.”

For more information, visit www.gofordelivers.com.

About GoFor

“Get it Delivered Now” — that’s the GoFor promise. GoFor delivers any package, small to big and bulky, locally within three hours. The Ottawa, Ontario, Canada-based company helps North American businesses of all sizes get their products into the hands of customers faster and works with some of the biggest names in the retail, construction, and supply-chain industries. Small companies can use GoFor’s outsourced truck fleets and web-based scheduling solutions. Large businesses can supplement and scale their own existing fleets, and link to GoFor’s logistics platform. The result is efficient, cost-effective delivery servicing today’s “I want it now” online customer. For more information on GoFor, visit www.gofordelivers.com. To read more about GoFor’s recent announcements, visit www.gofordelivers.com/news.

